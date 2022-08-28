United States’ David Still attempts too tackle Canada’s Josiah Morra during their Los Angeles rugby sevens series pool match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

United States’ David Still attempts too tackle Canada’s Josiah Morra during their Los Angeles rugby sevens series pool match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Canada drops all 3 games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

Canada will play in a 9th place qualifier on Sunday

So much for a happy Hollywood ending.

Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S.

Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5 at halftime.

Josiah Morra, Brock Webster and Anton Ngongo had Canada’s tries against South Africa, and Cooper Coats added a conversion. And against the U.S., Josh Thiel, Morra and Webster had the tries, while Webster also had a convert.

Canada will play in a ninth place qualifier on Sunday against the third-place finisher in Pool C, which consists of Fiji, Ireland, France and Wales.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rugbySports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Hockey League’s Langley Rivermen poke fun at new Penticton Vees logo
Next story
Canada’s rugby women win Wales 31-3, last warm-up match before World Cup

Just Posted

The Ministry of Forests has upgraded Vancouver Island’s drought level warning to level 3 after a long period of hot weather and no rain. (Courtesy of Ministry of Forests)
Vancouver Island’s drought rating rises to level 3

Students will be able to explore NIC’s Roger Street campus in Port Alberni during orientation this fall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
In-person orientation returns to North Island College’s Port Alberni campus

Dawn Miller will read from her new memoir at the next Electric Mermaid live reads event in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Author returns to her roots at Electric Mermaid reading event in Port Alberni

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board votes for 15 percent raise

Pop-up banner image