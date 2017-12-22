Canada’s run of Olympic women’s hockey gold in hands of 23 named to team

3 goaltenders, 6 defencemen and 14 forwards will attempt to defend gold in Pyeongchang, South Korea

The Canadian women’s hockey team released three players and unveiled its roster for February’s Winter Olympics on Friday.

Head coach Laura Schuler named three goaltenders, six defencemen and 14 forwards to the team that will attempt to defend gold in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“When we made the final decisions, and we looked at what we needed to win gold, we felt these 23 people were going to be the 23 that we needed to have on the roster,” Schuler said.

Canada has won four consecutive gold medals in women’s hockey.

Twenty-eight players were invited in May to try out for the 2018 Olympic team. The players began training full time in August in preparation for the Winter Games.

Defenders Halli Krzyzaniak of Neepawa, Man., Micah Zandee-Hart of Saanichton and forward Sarah Potomak of Aldergrove, were the last cuts from the team Friday.

Forward Amy Potomak, also of Aldergrove, and defender Erin Ambrose of Keswick, Ont., were released Nov. 20.

“It’s such a hard process,” forward Marie-Philip Poulin said. “It’s bitter and sweet. We’re like a family. To see some girls leave, it’s always hard.”

The 2018 Olympic roster includes 14 players from the team that beat the United States 3-2 in an overtime thriller to win gold in Sochi, Russia in 2014.

Goaltender Shannon Szabados, defender Meaghan Mikkelson, forwards Poulin, Haley Irwin, Rebecca Johnston and Meghan Agosta also won gold in Vancouver in 2010.

Agosta, who will be a four-time Olympian in Pyeongchang, is the lone member of the team that won gold in 2006 in Turin, Italy.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada to gain bronze medal due to Russian doping
Next story
The very best of 2017 sports…

Just Posted

VALLEY SENIORS: You’re not alone with Friendly Phone Service

Volunteers make sure Alberni Valley seniors have someone to talk to

Port Alberni businesses, RCMP air frustrations over crime

City brings stakeholders together to find solutions

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

BUSINESS BEAT: New businesses choosing Port Alberni

BY TERESA BIRD ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS After years of owning Parksville Jewelers… Continue reading

White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

Most Read