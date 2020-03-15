Canucks employee tests positive for COVID-19: COO

Individual ‘does not have a fan-facing role’

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Sunday night that a full-time office staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Earlier today, Canucks Sports & Entertainment staff were updated that a member of our full-time office staff has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Trent Carroll, COO, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, in a statement via the team’s Twitter account.

“The diagnosed individual is receiving care, observing 14-day self-quarantine guidelines and is feeling better. Anyone who may have had contact with the individual have been notified and are also observing self-quarantine for precautionary reasons. As a result, CSE’s offices are closed tomorrow and employees are preparing to work from home wherever possible. We are receiving guidance from the health authorities on next steps.”

The statement said the individual “does not have a fan-facing role and is not in contact with the players, hockey operations personnel or Rogers Arena part-time events staff. Therefore the Public Health Authority has confirmed the public risk of exposure is low.”

“CSE is taking continued, proactive steps to be a responsible member of our community, observing the impact of events and interactions, for the greater good of the health and safety of Metro Vancouver,” the statement read. “We continue to urge everyone to focus on their health and appreciate their patience and understanding during this time.”

Canucks Coronavirus NHL

