Celebrating B.C.’s paralympians

Supporters gathered at the Legislature in Victoria to celebrate the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games

Canadian Paralympians were front and centre at the Legislature in Victoria.

With Canada off to a rousing start at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games by earning seven medals over the weekend, Canadians were celebrating and offering their support back in Victoria.

“Over the next week as Canada competes in the games, please let our athletes feel the support let them hear our cheers,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “And when they return at the end of the Games, let them know how proud we all are of them,”

Mollie Jepsen, from Vancouver, won Canada’s first medal, a bronze in the women’s standing downhill and Mac Marcoux of Sault Ste. Marie and guide Jack Leitch won the first Canadian gold in the visually impaired downhill.

“Right now in PyeongChang dreams are coming true for 670 athletes in the 2018 paralympic athletes,” Beare said “We have 55 athletes on Team Canada and 43 per cent of them have connections to British Columbia.”