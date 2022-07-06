Charity Golf Classic returns to Port Alberni with sold-out tournament

Members of the Alberni Golf Club’s charity golf classic committee gather with recipients from local charities to celebrate $60,000 in donations from the 2019 tournament. (Sept. 4, 2019) SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News

The Charity Golf Classic will be returning to the Alberni Golf Club this weekend for the first time since 2019, but the COVID-19 break hasn’t slowed things down at all.

According to Richard Chernomaz, co-chair of the planning committee, the tournament has been sold out since April.

“I think everyone is pretty excited to get together to play some golf, have some fun and raise money for a good cause,” said Chernomaz.

The tournament began in 1994, created by hometown NHL referee Rob Shick. Since then, it has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities.

This year, funds raised will be going towards Alberni Valley Hospice Society, Sage Haven Society (formerly Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society), the Port Alberni Shelter Society, the West Coast Hospital Foundation and KidSport Port Alberni.

A five-person scramble will take place on Saturday, July 9. Because this event sold out so quickly, organizers decided to add a two-person team event on Friday, July 8. As of June 30, there was still space left in the Friday event.

There will be live music on both nights and Saturday will also feature a helicopter drop, mystery box and raffle.

Rob Shick will be at the tournament, as he attends it every year. But there won’t be any other celebrity guests for this year’s Charity Golf Classic.

“We wanted to keep it as close-knit and local as possible,” said Chernomaz. “There are lots of locals, and we were able to recruit a lot of sponsors.”

For those who won’t be golfing, the Alberni Golf Club will have a “nice selection” of silent and live auction items. All the funds raised from these auctions will go towards this year’s selected charities.

For more information, contact the Alberni Pro Shop (250-723-5422) or email golfcharity@outlook.com.

GolfPort Alberni