Dry Creek Park in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN PHOTO)

Dry Creek Park in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN PHOTO)

Disc golf expands to Port Alberni’s Dry Creek Park

New 18-hole course will be ready to play by spring of 2021

A new, 18-hole disc golf course will be opening up next year in Port Alberni’s Dry Creek Park.

The Alberni Valley Disc Golf Club (AVDGC) has spent the last two years working with the City of Port Alberni’s engineering department, wastewater management and even biologists (for Dry Creek’s fish habitat) to install an expanded disc golf course at Dry Creek Park.

“It’s been two years of working with the city,” explained AVDGC president Kyle Munro during an “open house” on Saturday, Oct. 24. “We’ve done two years of back work to get to this point where we’re at now.”

The club spent two days over the weekend clearing out brush at Dry Creek Park and speaking to other park visitors about their plans for the area. Dry Creek is a popular spot for dog walkers, and Munro explained that all pedestrians will have the right of way when it comes to the course.

“All the people we’ve spoken to today have been in support of it,” said Munro. “We want more people coming through, and to have it feel more safe and cleaner. We’ve been clearing out a lot of the shrubbery,” he added. “We want to make it a nice park to walk through.”

Dry Creek Park includes more than 26 acres of land in the heart of Port Alberni, but the park has earned a dubious reputation due to dumped garbage and homeless campsites.

The AVDGC is hoping that increased traffic will help to deter some of this. Munro and the club’s vice-president, BJ Gillis, drew comparisons to Bowen Park in Nanaimo, which has an 18-hole disc golf course managed and maintained by the City of Nanaimo.

“Once they cleared the brush and had traffic going through—[the garbage and tents] are a fraction of what it used to be,” said Gillis.

“[Dry Creek Park] was one of the nicer places we looked at, with the layout and the fact that the park was being under-utilized,” explained Munro. “We want to see the park utilized. We want this to become a multi-use park, not just a spot where garbage is dumped.”

The park includes a fenced horseshoe pitch operated by the Dry Creek Horseshoe Club (drycreekhorseshoeclub.ca).

“It’s also right in the heart of town here,” added Gillis about the park. “We want to bring people into town, instead of just driving through.”

The AVDGC has been an official registered society for a year now, but the club has been around since the Echo Park disc golf course was established in 2011. The eight-hole course is located behind the Echo Centre, but Munro explained that the club has outgrown this space over the years.

Dry Creek Park will be an 18-hole course, with two sets of tees (for both pros and amateurs). The larger course will allow the club to host tournaments, bringing in disc golfers from other communities.

“The growth of the sport is too much for the Echo Park course,” Munro said. “We’ve had more families coming out, especially now with COVID-19.”

“It’s a sport you can do socially-distanced,” Gillis added.

The cost for installation will be fully covered by the AVDGC. Munro said the club wanted to avoid reaching out to the city for funding and putting the burden on local taxpayers.

“We’re paying for the installation,” said Munro. “It’s something that we as a group wanted to take the initiative on.”

Some clearing still has to take place, but the club is hoping to have the Dry Creek Park course fully installed and playable by spring of 2021. For more information, reach out to the club on Facebook at AVDGC or email avdgc1@gmail.com.

GolfPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

From left to right: Mark Walter, BJ Gillis, Kyle Munro and Danny Gillis of the Alberni Valley Disc Golf Club stand beside one of the newly-installed baskets at Dry Creek Park. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

From left to right: Mark Walter, BJ Gillis, Kyle Munro and Danny Gillis of the Alberni Valley Disc Golf Club stand beside one of the newly-installed baskets at Dry Creek Park. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
Chilliwack hockey parents petition to be let back in the arena

Just Posted

From left to right: Mark Walter, BJ Gillis, Kyle Munro and Danny Gillis of the Alberni Valley Disc Golf Club stand beside one of the newly-installed baskets at Dry Creek Park. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Disc golf expands to Port Alberni’s Dry Creek Park

New 18-hole course will be ready to play by spring of 2021

A Trio of Roses (CYNTHIA BONESKY)
ARTS AROUND: Stop and smell the flowers at the Rollin Art Centre

Next exhibit features Port Alberni artists Cynthia Bonesky and Jan Vriesen

PanAmour, featuring some familiar Port Alberni faces, will perform online via Zoom Oct. 30, 2020 at Char’s Landing. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Cure the blues with PanAmour at Char’s Landing

Tickets for virtual concert available online

Pat Lauder laughs as car after car pass his home on Josephine Street and honk, the drivers shouting birthday greetings. Lauder turns 80 this year. Oct. 22, 2020 ((SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Hupacasath First Nation elder feted with family parade in Port Alberni

Pat Lauder celebrates 80 years in socially-distanced style

A photo from the 2018 pumpkin pick-up in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s post-Halloween pumpkin pick-up returns

Volunteers needed for Nov. 1

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

MMFN First Nation has said that it will restrict access to portion of Highway 28 that passes through the Nation's land until a road use agreement is reached
Vancouver Island First Nation blocks highway access to logging trucks in Gold River

Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation restricting access for Western Forest Products pending road deal

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Thomas, of Nanaimo, who is accused of throwing a “spear-like object” at a vehicle. (Photo submitted)
Warrant out for Nanaimo man who allegedly threw ‘spear-like object’ at vehicle

Brian Thomas failed to make court appearance, say RCMP

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Most Read