Duo a ‘Suhr’ bet on the links at Alberni Golf Course

Club Captain Cal Davies, right, presents prizes to net winners Ted Stewart, left, and Wolf Suhr as well as gross winner Jim Proteau, third from left. Missing from photo: Proteau’s partner Cory Nielson. SUBMITTED PHOTO

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The weather was sunny and warm, as 46 men teed it up for the Men’s Club alternate shot on Sunday, May 27.

First place with 74 gross was the team of Jim Proteau and Cory Nielson, winning by retrogression over Colton Buffie and Justin Sketsch, also at 74.

Third place was won by Colin Hamilton and Joe Henry carding 75, in fourth spot was Sam Parhar and Brett Parhar coming in at 77, in fifth place with 78 was Wayne Johnstone and Preben Rasmussen. The final gross prize goes to Matt Mesic and Mike Savard carding 78.

Winning on the net side, Wolf Suhr and his partner Ted Stewart, coming in with 62.5. Second place with 63 was Brent Stolth and Gary McLeod. Carding 65 was the third place team of Devin Cusson and Gerry Fagan.

Followed in order of the way they finished are, Gord Unger and Bob Matlock, Don McGowan and Fred Fredrickson, John Panagrot and Dennis Frykas, Darren Van Dyk and Phil Anker, Glen Trask and Al Wright, Cal Davies and Don Grill, Chris Owen and Dan Goddard, and Brian Tall and Brent Tall.

Closet to the pin winners were Joe Henry on No. 2, Sam Parhar on No. 4, Ted Stewart on No. 13 and on No. 17 it was Brett Parhar. Many thanks to GD Auto for their generous contribution the day.

Next Sunday is the computer picked altered course scramble. Please sign up in the pro shop no later than 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2.

This event is sponsored by Pacific Chevrolet. It will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start.