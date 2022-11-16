Mike Vandekamp is back as the head coach and general manager of the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (Citizen file)

Mike Vandekamp is back as the head coach and general manager of the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (Citizen file)

Familiar name back to head Cowichan Valley Capitals

Hockey team looking to rebound after tough start to season

After a dismal start to the 2022/23 season, the Cowichan Valley Capitals are making some big changes to shake things up.

The Junior A hockey team announced Wednesday afternoon that they are now under new management and are bringing back the head coach who last led them to a successful season, Mike Vandekamp, who held the position for two seasons, 2018/20 and 2019/20 during which he rebuilt the team. He will also serve as the team’s general manager.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mike back to the team and community and look forward to the future success of the Cowichan Capitals,” said a press release from the Capitals.

Fans will know that the season has not started out as the Caps wanted. They sit 5-11-1 through 17 games, eighth in the BCHL’s Coastal Conference, having scored the fewest goals of any team in the league to this point. The team finished eighth in the conference last season as well, just one point out of last place.

Previously under Vandekamp in 2020, the Capitals were set for the second round of the BCHL Playoffs for the second year in a row until everything shut down due to COVID-19. The team had scored 35 wins that season to date, the most since 2011/12.

Departing is head coach Brian Passmore.

“The Capitals would like to thank Brian for his time spent leading the Capitals over the past three years and wish him the best of luck in the future,” the news release said.

The Capitals have a pair of games coming up this weekend. Their next home game is Nov. 25.

hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
After eventful year, Canada’s Alphonso Davies set to shine on soccer’s biggest stage

Just Posted

Michelle Frost from Coastal Flow Creative will lead a workshop on sea glass scapes, Nov. 22, 2022 at The Grove at Harbour Quay. (PHOTO COURTESY MICHELLE FROST)
ARTS AROUND: Alberni Valley arts council’s Mistletoe Market returns in new location

Nuu-chah-nulth artist Gordon Dick, right, hosts the Alberni Valley’s Creative Sector Conversation Café at Ahtsik Gallery on Nov. 3, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY COMMUNITY FUTURES)
Conversation Café gets the dialogue flowing about Alberni Valley arts scene

Rehanna Stanton shows just a few of the pieces of artwork she has created. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Young Port Alberni artist makes a splash

Joe Lamoureux, chair of the Sproat Lake Parks Commission, cuts the ribbon held by by Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns and Sproat Lake director Penny Cote to mark the official opening of the Lakeshore Trail Extension on Tuesday, Nov. 8. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
New Lakeshore Trail extension opens in Sproat Lake