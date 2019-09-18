NEWS FILE PHOTO

Father and son duo win Iron Man tournament at Alberni Golf Course

Forty men teed it up for the Iron Man tournament on Sunday

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Forty men teed it up for the Iron Man tournament on Sunday. We got a little wet, but the majority were able to finish the 18 holes.

The Men’s Club would like to thank Katinna Savard and her staff from Smitty’s Restaurant for their generous contribution to the day.

Finishing first was the twosome of Ted Stewart and his son Chazz Lazarko, shooting a gross 73. Great game, gents! Second low gross was the duo of Brandon Wells and Chad Wutke, carding 78. Then came Chase Shiner and Jeremy Robson with 79, followed by Preben Rasmussen and Fred Fredrickson with gross 83.

On the net side, first place went to the team of Cody Breuker and Troy Rata, coming in with 64, followed by Lucas Clark and Jacques Giogetti with 66, Hank Krhan and John Robbins with 67, Dave Mann and Steve Pointon with 67, Gary McLeod and Brent Stolth with 69 and Mark Anderson and Kevin Carlton with 70. Finally, the duo of Phil Anker and Darren VanDyk shot net 70.

Closest to the pin winners were Troy Rata on No. 2, Preban Rasmussen on No. 4, Steve Pointon on No. 13 and Dave Mann on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Chase Shiner. Bill Bjornson won $32 for the only birdie on No. 2 and Steve Pointon won $82 for the only birdie on No. 13.

Next Sunday, Sept. 22 we will be having the Stableford event. This is a individual competition. Play your own ball and record the points on each hole. The scoring is as follows: bogie is one point, par is two points, birdie is three points, eagle is four points and other is five points. This is a net competition with a couple of gross prizes thrown in.

Please book your own tee time, starting at 7:30 a.m. and running until 10 a.m.

Previous story
Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

Just Posted

Bus crash survivor petitions Justin Trudeau to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

Father and son duo win Iron Man tournament at Alberni Golf Course

Forty men teed it up for the Iron Man tournament on Sunday

EDITORIAL: Issues, not pettiness, must drive election

Who do you trust? Is that what the latest federal election is going to chalk up to?

BIZ BEAT: Alberni Chamber of Commerce to host women in business forum

Jowsey’s partners with WCGH Foundation for fundraiser

ARTS AROUND: Colourful fundraiser headed to the Alberni Valley

Aché Brasil Dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

‘Cutting the haul rope was an extremely dangerous act’

B.C. ‘tent city’ disputes spark call for local government autonomy

UBCM backs Maple Ridge after province overrules city

B.C. drug dealers arrested after traffic stop near Banff turns into helicopter pursuit

Antonio Nolasco-Padia, 23, and Dina Anthony, 55, both well-known to Chilliwack law enforcement

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

NDP, Liberals promise more spending, while Tories promise spending cuts

Making life more affordable for Canadians a focus in the 2019 election

UPDATE: Police probe third threat against a Kamloops high school in eight days

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Charges dropped against Mountie involved in shooting death of Surrey man

‘I feel like I’ve lost Hudson all over again,’ says mom

Most Read