Father and son duo win Iron Man tournament at Alberni Golf Course

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Forty men teed it up for the Iron Man tournament on Sunday. We got a little wet, but the majority were able to finish the 18 holes.

The Men’s Club would like to thank Katinna Savard and her staff from Smitty’s Restaurant for their generous contribution to the day.

Finishing first was the twosome of Ted Stewart and his son Chazz Lazarko, shooting a gross 73. Great game, gents! Second low gross was the duo of Brandon Wells and Chad Wutke, carding 78. Then came Chase Shiner and Jeremy Robson with 79, followed by Preben Rasmussen and Fred Fredrickson with gross 83.

On the net side, first place went to the team of Cody Breuker and Troy Rata, coming in with 64, followed by Lucas Clark and Jacques Giogetti with 66, Hank Krhan and John Robbins with 67, Dave Mann and Steve Pointon with 67, Gary McLeod and Brent Stolth with 69 and Mark Anderson and Kevin Carlton with 70. Finally, the duo of Phil Anker and Darren VanDyk shot net 70.

Closest to the pin winners were Troy Rata on No. 2, Preban Rasmussen on No. 4, Steve Pointon on No. 13 and Dave Mann on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Chase Shiner. Bill Bjornson won $32 for the only birdie on No. 2 and Steve Pointon won $82 for the only birdie on No. 13.

Next Sunday, Sept. 22 we will be having the Stableford event. This is a individual competition. Play your own ball and record the points on each hole. The scoring is as follows: bogie is one point, par is two points, birdie is three points, eagle is four points and other is five points. This is a net competition with a couple of gross prizes thrown in.

Please book your own tee time, starting at 7:30 a.m. and running until 10 a.m.