Ottawa Redblacks CFL football quarterback Henri Burris smiles as he announces his retirement in Ottawa Tuesday January 24, 2017. Burris joined the B.C. Lions coaching staff Tuesday as an offensive consultant.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Ottawa Redblacks CFL football quarterback Henri Burris smiles as he announces his retirement in Ottawa Tuesday January 24, 2017. Burris joined the B.C. Lions coaching staff Tuesday as an offensive consultant.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Former CFL quarterback Henry Burris joins B.C. Lions coaching staff

Burris was quarterback for head coach Rick Campbell in 2016 when the Ottawa Redblacks won Grey Cup

Henry Burris is back in the CFL.

Burris joined the B.C. Lions coaching staff Tuesday as an offensive consultant. The former CFL quarterback spent the previous two seasons on the Chicago Bears coaching staff as a seasonal coaching assistant (2020) and offensive quality control coach (2021).

“I couldn’t be more excited to begin this next chapter of my football career with a great organization,” Burris said in a statement. “Given some of the exciting pieces we have on offence plus the chance to be reunited with (head coach Rick Campbell), this is an opportunity that ticks all of the important boxes.”

Campbell served as head coach of the Ottawa Redblacks (2014-19) and won a Grey Cup with Burris as his quarterback in 2016.

“Henry is a tremendous addition to our coaching staff,” Campbell said. “His knowledge, experience and communication skills will be a huge asset to both our quarterbacks and the entire offence.”

Burris, 48, of Spiro, Okla., played in the CFL with Calgary (1997-99, 2005-11), Saskatchewan (2000, 2003-04), Hamilton (2012-13) and Ottawa (2014-16). He also spent two years in the NFL with Green Bay (2001) and Chicago (2002).

Twice the CFL’s most outstanding player (2010, ‘15), Burris also won three Grey Cups (1998, 2008, 2016). He was named the game MVP on two occasions (‘08, ‘16).

Burris threw for 63,369 career yards (third-most all-time) and 373 TDs while rushing for 5,653 yards (5.9-average) with 68 TDs during his CFL tenure. He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

—The Canadian Press

BC LionsCFLFootball

Previous story
BCHL: Home win streak ends for Alberni Valley Bulldogs
Next story
Fast in a straight line backwards: Islander took an unusual gold medal trajectory

Just Posted

Island Health has a supply of Pfizer COVID-19 Paxlovid pills, one of two new therapeutic treatments being used for high-risk patients and people not fully vaccinated. The drug was approved by Health Canada on Jan. 17. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Pfizer)
New COVID therapies make a world of difference for Island Health patients

Ukrainian members of the 2008-09 Canada World Youth exchange dress in their traditional clothing for an event in Port Alberni 13 years ago. (PHOTO COURTESY BEN SCHEIDEGGER)
Canada-Ukraine exchange students return to Port Alberni for fundraising cultural night

Courtney Ketchum is among a group of Sproat Lake residents trying to prevent logging of a popular community asset, Holy Cow Trail (PHOTO COURTESY MIKE YOUDS).
Sproat Lake residents want popular Alberni Valley trail spared

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr chats with Nanaimo Clippers defenceman Andrew Noel at the Nanaimo net after a save by Clippers goaltender Cooper Black. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
BCHL: Home win streak ends for Alberni Valley Bulldogs