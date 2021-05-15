Former UFV Cascades wrestling coach Arjan Singh Bhullar is now the ONE heavyweight champion after defeating Brandon Vera via TKO in round two on Saturday in Singapore. (ONE Championship)

Former UFV wrestling coach wins MMA championship

Arjan Singh Bhullar captures ONE heavyweight title, first Indian origin fighter to achieve honour

One of the original coaches of the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades wrestling program has won the heavyweight championship of the biggest mixed martial arts group outside of the UFC.

Arjan Singh Bhullar stopped longtime reigning ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera via TKO in the second round to become the first-ever Indian MMA champ.

Vera had been on top of the division since 2015.

ONE’s event, titled DANGAL, occurred in Singapore and ended early on Saturday-morning PST. ONE is the largest MMA group in Asia and is one of the continent’s largest sports media properties.

Bhullar dominated with striking in the first round and then took Vera to the ground in the second to earn the win.

He stated after that he was ready and prepared for Vera and everything went according to plan. Bhullar then went on to tease a move into the pro wrestling world.

“I have reached the pinnacle of this sport,” he said, following the win. “Now I want to attack the pro wrestling industry. AEW, WWE I’m coming for you guys next – consider this a warning shot.”

He also called out Korean fighter Kang Ji Won to be his potential next opponent.

Bhullar had previously competed in the UFC for several years, posting a record of 3-1 in the octagon. His professional MMA record overall is now an impressive 11-1.

Bhullar, a Richmond native, represented Canada at the 2012 Summer Olympics (13th), 2010 Commonwealth Games (winning gold) and 2007 Pan American Games (earning bronze) in wrestling. He won a CIS wrestling title in 2009.

He also runs the Richmond-based Bhullar Wrestling Club.

