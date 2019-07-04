Funtastic Port Alberni puts on a show

The 31st annual Okee-Dokee Slo-Pitch tournament in Port Alberni kicked off during Canada Day long weekend, with sports enthusiasts of all skill levels gathering in Port Alberni to watch or take part in the fun. Although the days were filled with slo-pitch, the nights were one big party with the Funtastic Music Festival.

80 teams showed up for the slo-pitch tournament, which ran from June 29 to July 1.

Team Massive, from Nanaimo, took the A division final on Monday over Spartans Black from Duncan.

Team FUN, from Port Alberni, won the costume contest, while the Purple Cobras, from Port Hardy, won Most Sportsmanlike Team.

Event organizers said that the 31st event was “the smoothest one to date.”

Funtastic Port Alberni raises funds to support local organizations through grants that cover such things as sports equipment, quality of life, Special Olympics programs and music programs in and around the Valley. The donations and grant program has raised just under $125,000 in six years.



Mike Strasdine of the Port Hardy Cobras makes a hit. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

A batter from the Port Alberni Inmates makes a hit. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

A batter from the Port Alberni Inmates takes a swing. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

A shortstop from the Moneyballers attempts to tag a runner during a game on Saturday, June 29. ELENA RARDON PHOTO