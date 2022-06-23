Golfers tee it up at West Coast Amateur in Port Alberni

A golfer makes a shot at the Alberni Golf Course during the Men’s West Coast Amateur on Saturday, June 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Golf Club hosted its Men’s West Coast Amateur last weekend, with 64 men from Vancouver Island and the mainland vying for the top spot. Brian Rands of the Pro Shop said the golf course was in great condition, despite the poor weather this spring.

Aaron Keller of Cowichan was named the overall gross champion, with a score of 141. On the net side, the overall winner was Scott Staley of Port Alberni with 143.

In Flight A, first low gross went to Mike Savard with 150. The low net was Andre Savard, with 145.

Mike Barr had the first low gross in Flight B, with a score of 162. The low net was Scott McLeod with 149.

In Flight C, Tomi Wittwer had the first low gross, with 170. The low net was Ron Clark with 145.

This coming Sunday, June 26 is the Ladies West Coast Amateur. This is a two-player team event. Sign up at the Alberni Pro Shop or call 250-723-5422.

