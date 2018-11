The home team came away with the gold medal win during last weekend’s Midget Tier 2-3 Tournament hosted by Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association.

The annual tournament drew 12 teams from different communities across the province to the Alberni Valley.

The Alberni Valley Midget T3 Bulldogs beat Cloverdale 5–3 in the A-side final to win gold on Monday afternoon. Peninsula beat Semiahmoo 3–2 to win the B-side final.