Legendary broadcaster Bernie Pascall is among in the Class of 2021 to be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. (PQB News file photo)

Legendary broadcaster Bernie Pascall is among in the Class of 2021 to be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. (PQB News file photo)

Island broadcasting legend Bernie Pascall named to Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Pascall named by Football Reporters of Canada as inductee in the 2021 class in the media category

Legendary broadcaster and Parksville resident Bernie Pascall is among the class of 2021 named for induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Pascall was named by Football Reporters of Canada one of the inductees in the media category. The other broadcaster named is Bob Hooper, the longtime play-by-play voice of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

They will be formally inducted at an official ceremony to be held during Grey Cup week this November in Hamilton.

“The CFL is a vital component of Canadian sport. It’s a special honour to be inducted into the Football Reporters wing of the CFL Hall of Fame,” said Pascall. “Joining elite broadcasters like Johnny Esaw, Pat Marsden, JP McConnell and Don Chevrier in the Hall of Fame is most humbling.”

Also entering the hall are five players, defensive linemen Will Johnson and Mike Walker, wide receiver Nik Lewis and defensive backs Orlondo Steinauer and Don Wilson. In the builder category are former Montreal Alouettes head coach Marv Levy and the sixth CFL commissioner, Doug Mitchell.

READ MORE: Legendary broadcaster Pascall set to enter BC Football Hall of Fame

“The Canadian Football Hall of Fame is proud to honour these individuals who have contributed so much to our game, on the field, on the sidelines and in the boardroom,” said Greg Dick, interim CFHOF executive director. “I would also like to thank the Selection Committee for their tireless work in selecting this year’s excellent class.”

Pascall joined Vancouver’s BCTV in 1969 after working at radio stations and television stations in Flin Flon (CFAR), Medicine Hat (CHAT), Winnipeg (CKRC; CJAY) and Toronto (CFTO). During his 30 years as BCTV’s sports director he was also, for more than a decade starting in 1969, a host, commentator and reporter on CFL telecasts for CTV, including co-hosting when the network shared telecasts with CBC.

A member of the FRC since 1965 who helped select the CFL’s Schenley Award winners, Pascall has received numerous honours for covering many sports, is a member of several halls and serves as a trustee on the B.C. Football Hall of Fame.

“I’ve been blessed to broadcast NHL games, Olympics, world hockey championships, Memorial Cups, soccer, figure skating, across Canada, the world and international level,” said Pascall. “CFL telecasts were also a very special experience. The Grey Cup is football in Canada and sport isn’t exemplified any better. I’m pleased to have shared in broadcasting not only the Grey Cup but CFL games across Canada. It’s definitely flattering to be inducted into a Hall of Fame. Broadcasting many sports has made a profound impact in my life and career.”

The formal induction of the Class of 2021 will bring the total number of Hall of Fame members to 316.

Levy, now 95, guided the Montreal Alouettes to two Grey Cup titles over five seasons as head coach. When he is formally inducted in November, he’ll join Warren Moon and Bud Grant as the only individuals to be in both the Canadian and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

“It certainly is meaningful,” Levy said. “I knew both of those people fairly well. I’m tremendously honoured and just grateful for the recognition that’s coming. I coached for 47 years, only five of them were with the Montreal Alouettes but they remain so prominent in my fond memories.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CFLFootball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rings on the Horizon: Tokyo Summer Olympics hit 100 days out marker

Just Posted

A Viking Air Twin Otter takes off midway down the runway at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport on Jan. 13, 2021 during a series of training flights. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
New plan recognizes industrial strengths of Alberni Valley airport

Strategic plan identifies AVRA as Vancouver Island’s premier industrial airport

A piece of artwork from Port Alberni artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist shares watercolour images of the coast

Rollin Art Centre holding a garden clean-up on April 18

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Parhar picks up win in Partner with a Pro

Next Sunday, April 18 is a two man best ball

Two of the heritage buildings from McLean Mill National Historic Site that have been restored at the Port Alberni tourist attraction. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
McLean Mill application breaks new ground for ALC

Process just another ‘misstep’ by city, says critic

Coulson Aviation’s newest Chinook helicopter, N43CU, takes to the air above the Alberni Valley Regional Airport following a complete airframe conversion into a helitanker, April 8, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY BILL MCLEOD)
Coulson Aviation’s newest helitanker takes flight

Converted Chinook helitanker off to U.S. for new paint job

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Man charged in alleged high-profile Vancouver stalking case that went viral online

Man faces five charges including criminal harassment and assault with a weapon

Beth Swalwell, a Creston local, recently contracted COVID-19. (Photo Submitted)
‘A huge source of guilt’: Creston woman shares COVID-19 impact on her mental health

Beth Swalwell and her husband tested positive in March

A sea lion swims past the window of an empty viewing area Vancouver Aquarium is pictured Thursday, September 10, 2020. The Vancouver Aquarium has had to close its doors to the public due to the lack of visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S.-based theme park company buys Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium had to shut its doors in September due to COVID pandemic

Legendary broadcaster Bernie Pascall is among in the Class of 2021 to be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. (PQB News file photo)
Island broadcasting legend Bernie Pascall named to Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Pascall named by Football Reporters of Canada as inductee in the 2021 class in the media category

A Sooke man died Tuesday afternoon after his car left the roadway in 7500-block of West Coast Road around 1:30 p.m. and hit a tree. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke man dies when car slams into tree

The man’s SUV left the roadway and struck a tree

A man with a history of sexual offences was arrested after he followed and aggressively tried to talk to two young woman on the weekend. Black Press File Photo
Man convicted of sexual offences arrested after teens followed in Victoria

Women hid in a Quadra Village convenience store as man aggressively tried to get in

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 spike in B.C. could overwhelm B.C. hospitals: modelling group

There are 397 people are in hospital due to the virus, surpassing a previous high of 374 seen in December

Most Read