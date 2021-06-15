Alycia Butterworth of Parksville finished second in the steeplechase at the Harry Jerome Track Classic just missing the Olympic qualifying time. (Sean W Burges/Mundo Sport Images).

Alycia Butterworth of Parksville finished second in the steeplechase at the Harry Jerome Track Classic just missing the Olympic qualifying time. (Sean W Burges/Mundo Sport Images).

Island steeplechase athlete still has sights set on Canadian Olympic team spot

Butterworth short of time standard by 1.27 seconds

Parksville athlete Alycia Butterworth is close to achieving the Olympic qualifying time in the 3,000-metre steeplechase.

The 2010 Ballenas graduate, who has set her sights on competing in the Tokyo Olympics, finished a close second behind her training partner Regan Yee recording a personal best of nine minutes, 31.27 seconds at the 2021 Harry Jerome International Track Classic held at Swangard Stadium in Vancouver on June 12.

Butterworth, who formerly ran for the University of Idaho, missed the Olympic time standard by 1.27 seconds, which has motivated her even more.

“I’m excited to keep chasing after the Olympic team,” Butterworth indicated in an Instagram message.

Butterworth, who trained under Parksville athletic coaches Randy and Kim Longmuir of Mid-Island Distance Running, and Yee did not get enough opportunities to improve their world rankings due to COVID-19 postponing a number of races and also the difficulties of travelling outside the country. They’re still hoping to make it to the Tokyo Games.

Following her morale-boosting result, Butterworth took the opportunity to promote the fundraising efforts for the Ballenas Secondary cinder track upgrade.

READ MORE: World stage experience motivates Butterworth even more

“It has been long talked about, and in the past year, a dedicated committee, including my high school coaches Randy and Kim, have made big strides to raise the funds needed,” said Butterworth on her Facebook page. “It is time for the cinder and grass and rock covered track that I ran on in high school to be updated into something usable for all members of the community.”

Butterworth is reaching out to the community, friends and businesses to help the Oceanside Community Track Committee in achieving its goal of raising $1.5 million.

“I have joined the fundraising team and hope that if you have the means, you will consider making a small donation,” she said. “Every dollar helps! To get the ball rolling, I was fortunate enough to come away with prize money from Harry Jerome and with it, I donated $1,000 to the Oceanside Community Track Project.”

The Longmuirs said they are proud of Butterworth not just for being an outstanding athlete but for being such an “exceptional, role model and ambassador for our community and country.”

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kind and very generous donation to the Oceanside Community Track,” said the Longmuirs. “It was a gift and a privilege to be able to coach you and to remain lifelong friends. Your Olympic dream is oh so close.”

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksvillequalicum beach

Previous story
Habs fall 4-1 to Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of NHL semifinal series

Just Posted

Two dozen people line Johnston Road in front of Alberni-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne’s office during a province-wide protest against old growth logging, June 10, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. must cease old-growth logging, say Port Alberni protesters

Deferral isn’t enough, say advocates

Port Alberni court house (Alberni Valley News)
Coroners’ inquest into 2016 death of Port Alberni teen rescheduled for June 21

18-year-old Jocelyn George died of heart failure after spending time in jail cell

CELEBRATING IN STYLE Members of the 2021 Alberni District Secondary School graduating class pose for a photo at McLean Mill National Historic Site on June 12. Graduates held their prom on Saturday, although things looked a little different due to COVID-19. See more on page A10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni 2021 grads celebrate prom with car cruise

Special event held at McLean Mill National Historic Site

The Port Alberni Bombers are one of the newest teams in the VIJHL. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni Bombers to host first ID camp for roster spots

Roster spots for the Junior B team will be filled at the conclusion of the camp

Douglas Holmes, current Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District chief administrative officer, is set to take on that position at the Regional District of Nanaimo come late August. (Submitted photo)
Regional District of Nanaimo’s next CAO keen to work on building partnerships

Douglas Holmes to take over top administrator role with RDN this summer

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

Cowichan Tribes man Adrian Sylvester is worried that he was targetted by a trailer hitch thrown from a vehicle. (Facebook photo)
Cowichan Tribes man worried he was target of trailer hitch

Adrian Sylvester says no one has reported a missing hitch after one nearly hit him

Graeme Roberts, who was mayor of Nanaimo from 1984-86, died this month at age 89. (Photo courtesy Nanaimo Community Archives)
City of Nanaimo flags at half-mast as former mayor Graeme Roberts dies at 89

‘Giant-killer’ beat out Frank Ney in mayoral election in 1984

CVSAR search the Puntledge River following a report of an abandoned kayak. Photo, CVSAR Facebook page
Comox Valley Search and Rescue spends four hours searching for no one

Overturned kayak a reminder for public to contact officials if they have to abandon a watercraft

A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study

Researchers tested more than 230 commonly used cosmetics and found that 56% of foundations and eye products, 48% of lip products and 47% of mascaras contained high levels of fluorine

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read