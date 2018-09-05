Jim Proteau has game of the day at Alberni Golf Club

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Once again, the conditions were ideal on Sunday, Sept. 2 for the men’s club event. Kudos to Steve White and the rest of the greens crew for the great shape the course is in.

Jim Proteau had the game of the day, shooting a gross 76, while Cory Nielson came in with 77.

In the net competition, Tylo Smith carded a 63. The second low net of 64 went to Bill Bjornson, while the third spot was Cal Davies recording 66. Fourth low net went to Wayne Johnstone with 69 and the final net prize was awarded to Dave Mann, shooting 70.

Closest to the pin winners were Don Grill on No. 2 and Colin Hamilton on No. 4 (collecting $25 for his charity closest to the pin). On No. 13 it was Jim Proteau, and No. 17 was won by Jacks Sparks. Fred Fredrickson took home $25 for his birdie 3 on the mystery hole, which was No. 1. Collecting $25 for the only birdie on No. 4 was Bill Barrett.

Next Sunday we will be having a four-man competition. The best gross and the best net when added together is your score on each hole. The same player can’t count their score on both sides. Please register in the pro shop with your team no later than 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 for the 8 a.m. shotgun start.