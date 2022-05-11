Juan de Fuca wins novice lacrosse tournament in Port Alberni

A Port Alberni novice player fires a shot on the Juan de Fuca goal during a game on Saturday, May 7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni and Juan de Fuca battle for possession during a game on May 7, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A Port Alberni novice player fires a shot on the Juan de Fuca goal during a game on Saturday, May 7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Minor Lacrosse Association (AMMLA) hosted their annual Ice Breaker Novice Tournament over Mother’s Day weekend. It was the first time in two years that the association has been able to hold the popular tournament, which drew teams from all over Vancouver Island to the Alberni Valley Multiplex from May 6-8, 2022.

The gold medal game came down to a final between two visiting teams from Juan de Fuca. Juan de Fuca 3 won gold over Juan de Fuca 2 with a final score of 6-3.

The bronze medal game was won by Saanich 5-4 in overtime.

The Ice Breaker Tournament this year also featured a Junior ‘B’ game between the Oceanside Sharks and the Saanich Express.

LacrossePort Alberni