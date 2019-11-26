Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeggers are expected to crowd the downtown streets today to celebrate the end of a Grey Cup drought that lasted almost three decades.

The city will be hosting a parade this afternoon after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won their 11th Grey Cup with a 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in Calgary.

Fans packed Winnipeg’s major airport Monday to welcome home the Canadian Football League champions.

The crowd chanted and screamed as Bombers players walked out from a secure area to a stage set up to celebrate the end of the longest Cup-less streak in the league.

Quarterback Chris Streveler signed autographs and shook hands with the fans, saying the players didn’t fully understand how much the win meant to Winnipeggers until they got off the plane.

The Canadian Press

