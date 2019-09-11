NEWS FILE PHOTO

Men’s Club back in action at Alberni Golf Course

Mike Savard wins low gross of the day

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

After being rained out last Sunday, the Men’s Club was back in action this week at Alberni Golf Course.

Winning the low gross was Mike Savard, recording 75. Next was Fred Fredrickson, shooting 77, then Cory Neilson coming in with 78. On the net side, shooting 65, was Dave Mann, followed by Steve Pointon with 67, Jacques Giovetti with 68, Gary McLeod with 69 and Matt Mesic carding net 70.

Closest to the pins were Bill Barrett on No. 2, Chris Owen on No. 4, Phil Anker on No. 13 and No. 17 won by Jim Proteau. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by James Weening.

Prizes can be picked up in the Pro Shop anytime after Monday afternoon.

Next week, on Sept. 15, instead of the alternate course as per fixture list, we will be playing a two man iron man, sponsored by Smitty’s Restaurant. Both of you play your own ball and record the best gross and the best net between the two of you on each hole.

It will be an 8:30 a.m. shotgun, giving the greens crew time to set up the course.

