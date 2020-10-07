Men’s golf club wraps up summer season at Alberni Golf Club

Tuesday Ladies also finish formal season with two-day championship

2020 Men’s Golf Club champion Tyler Ruel (left) is congratulated by Alberni Golf Club director Ted Stewart. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Sunday morning men’s golf at Alberni Golf Club came to an official end for this mixed up year. Although, as long as the weather holds we can have some unofficial events. The final day was an outstanding success as 55 men teed it up for the wind-up scramble.

The Men’s Club would like to thank Island Entertainment Inc. for their contribution to the wind-up. Also many thanks to Brian Rands and his staff in the Pro Shop, especially Jeremy Robson for all his help with the organizing of the weekly events. Thanks to Kelly Gauthier and Lee Ann Van Lent in the office for looking after the finances all year, and thanks to Doug Richmond for looking after the money pot each week. Also a big thank you to the kitchen and dining room staff for their excellent food and service all year long.

The team of Cody Breuker, Ted Stewart, Chazz Lazarko and Wolf Suhr came through on top with 54.9, followed by: Cory Nielson, Jim Proteau, Darrell VanOs, Adam Taylor, 56; Lloyd Fairley, Reese Bowne, Steve White and Gerry White 56.4; Terry Rai, Peter Mugleston, Doug Cheethan and Gord Unger 56.4; Vito Caldarulo, Shawn Banman, Sam Parhar and Terry Argotow, 58.1; Bill Barrett, Steve Pointon, Phil Anker and Dave Mann 58.3; Ron Clark, Bruce MacAdams, Dean Sawyer and Dean Williams 59.7. The final prize goes to the team of Colin Hamilton, Preben Rasmussen, Wayne Johnstone and Jim Rhodes, with a score of 60.

Glen Trask, Darren VanDyk, Tylo Smith, Don Grill, Bob Matlock, Adam Nickel, Brandon Wells and Jim Peterson won draws for sleeves of golf balls. Draws for the cash left over from the money pots were won by Cal Davies, Jack Sparks, Steve Pointon and Jim Proteau, who each collected $34. All prizes can be picked up at the Pro Shop.

That’s it for the Men’s Club, see you next season!

•••

The Tuesday Ladies golf club members have had an active and enjoyable season. They recently held a two-day championship with Ilona McLeod being the low gross winner with a two-day score of 171. Suzanne Jones was gross runner up. Janice Cross and Carol Hastings tied for low net with a score of 150. The Tuesday Ladies are still playing Tuesdays at 9 a.m. (weather permitting) and anyone is welcome to join them.

Contact Barb at 250-724-0364 or e-mail shearepin@telus.net for more information.

Most Read