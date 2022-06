A young motocross racer catches some air during racing action at the Cold Creek track in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A young motocross rider kicks up some dust during racing action at the Cold Creek track. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Motocross racers compete at the Cold Creek track in Port Alberni on June 11, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A motocross racer catches some air during racing action at the Cold Creek track in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A young motocross racer catches some air during racing action at the Cold Creek track in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni played host to motocross racers from all over Vancouver Island last weekend.

The fourth round of the Vancouver Island Motocross series took place at the Cold Creek Motocross Park in Cherry Creek on June 11 and 12.

For those who missed the action, racers will be returning to Port Alberni on Sept. 3-4 for Round 6. The Cold Creek Classic will also take place on Sunday, Oct. 2.

For more information, visit www.avmxcoldcreek.com.

Port Alberni