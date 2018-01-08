Nanaimo’s Kesa Van Osch rink captures BC women’s curling crown

Members of the Kesa Van Osch rink from Nanaimo play during the final of the B.C. Scotties Women’s Curling Championship on Sunday at the Victoria Curling Club. Spencer Pickles/Black Press

In curling, there’s no better response to an opponent’s steal than returning the favour.

The Kesa Van Osch rink from Nanaimo did just that in spades Sunday at the Victoria Curling Club, breaking open a close final at the Scotties B.C. Women’s Championship with points in four straight ends to wrap up an 11-4 victory over defending champ Karla Thompson’s Kamloops/Golden Ears-based rink.

Van Osch, joined by sisters Marika at third and Kalia at second, and Amy Gibson at lead, will represent B.C. at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian Women’s Curling Championship in Penticton, running Jan. 27 to Feb. 4.

After going 5-2 in round robin play and placing second in a tiebreaker over Team Brown from Kamloops/Royal City and Team Gushulak from Royal City/Vancouver, Van Osch beat Thompson 10-4 in the 1 vs. 2 game on Saturday to gain a berth in the final.

Team Thompson, which nearly ran the table in round robin play by going 6-1, came from behind to beat the Corryn Brown rink 5-3 in the Sunday morning semifinal to gain another shot at Van Osch. Brown’s foursome was awarded the bronze medal in their first year of play in the women’s division.

