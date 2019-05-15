New changes drawing new faces to Alberni Golf Course this season

The Men’s Club committee has made some changes for this year

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Alberni Golf Course Men’s Club would like to welcome two new members to the Sunday morning golf group: Chase Shiner and Troy Rata.

The Men’s Club committee has made some changes for this year and they seem to be attracting quite a few new members: there are now 80 members who have signed up for Sunday morning golf. The season is early and we are expecting more men to come on board in the next few weeks.

This past Sunday, May 12 the numbers were down a bit, but not too bad considering it was Mother’s Day.

The game of the day belongs to Vito Caldarulo, carding a gross 70. Great game, Vito. Next was Joe Henri who shot 77, then coming in with 78 was Jeremy Robson, who won on a count back.

On the net side it was Glen Trask leading the way with a smooth 61, followed by Fred Fredrickson carding 64, beating out Don Grill, who also shot 64. In fourth place was Bill Bjornson shooting 65, fifth place went to Dave Mann also shooting 65.

The final prize was awarded to Mel Krasniuk with 65, who lost out on a count back.

The closet to the pin winners were Glen Trask on No. 2, Vito Caldarulo on No.’s 4 and 13. On No. 17 it was Cory Haggerty. The Charity Closest to the pin on No. 7 was Chase Shiner.

Congratulations to Glen Trask who takes home $18 for the only birdie on No. 2. Birdies on No.’s 13 and 17 were halved.

Next week is another open day. Be sure to book your tee time in your own group starting at 7 a.m., or as a single and the Pro Shop will put you with another member.