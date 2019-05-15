New changes drawing new faces to Alberni Golf Course this season

The Men’s Club committee has made some changes for this year

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Alberni Golf Course Men’s Club would like to welcome two new members to the Sunday morning golf group: Chase Shiner and Troy Rata.

The Men’s Club committee has made some changes for this year and they seem to be attracting quite a few new members: there are now 80 members who have signed up for Sunday morning golf. The season is early and we are expecting more men to come on board in the next few weeks.

This past Sunday, May 12 the numbers were down a bit, but not too bad considering it was Mother’s Day.

The game of the day belongs to Vito Caldarulo, carding a gross 70. Great game, Vito. Next was Joe Henri who shot 77, then coming in with 78 was Jeremy Robson, who won on a count back.

On the net side it was Glen Trask leading the way with a smooth 61, followed by Fred Fredrickson carding 64, beating out Don Grill, who also shot 64. In fourth place was Bill Bjornson shooting 65, fifth place went to Dave Mann also shooting 65.

The final prize was awarded to Mel Krasniuk with 65, who lost out on a count back.

The closet to the pin winners were Glen Trask on No. 2, Vito Caldarulo on No.’s 4 and 13. On No. 17 it was Cory Haggerty. The Charity Closest to the pin on No. 7 was Chase Shiner.

Congratulations to Glen Trask who takes home $18 for the only birdie on No. 2. Birdies on No.’s 13 and 17 were halved.

Next week is another open day. Be sure to book your tee time in your own group starting at 7 a.m., or as a single and the Pro Shop will put you with another member.

Previous story
Battle for bronze steals spotlight at inaugural Gone Wild Bantam Lacrosse Tournament in Courtenay
Next story
CFL, CFL Players’ Association reach agreement on new contract

Just Posted

Drag racers cancel Thunder in the Valley for 2019

AVDRA makes last-minute decision after ACRD denies airport for venue

Alberni Valley Transition Towns talks Green New Deal at town hall meeting

Port Alberni one of numerous communities across Canada examining a Green New Deal

ARTS AROUND: Solstice Arts Festival returns to Port Alberni

More than 80 artists will showcase their work at 15 Alberni Valley venues

New changes drawing new faces to Alberni Golf Course this season

The Men’s Club committee has made some changes for this year

BUSINESS BEAT: Lower Johnston area of Port Alberni blooms with new business

Uptown area sees upbeat attitude

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read