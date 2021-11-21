Black Press reporter and NFL expert Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL expert Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

NFL report: Erin Haluschak breaks down what’s wrong with the Seattle Seahawks

Podcast: Discussion includes Russell Wilson’s future, predicted Super Bowl winner

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – NFL Mid Season Update – 11:18:2021

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), VI Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf talks to Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. Talk includes an in-depth look at the Seattle Seahawks as the season passes its midway mark, plus updated Super Bowl picks and more.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLParksvillePodcastSeattle Seahawksvancouverisland

Previous story
Rookie Rourke shines as B.C. Lions crush Edmonton Elks 43-10 in regular-season finale

Just Posted

This photo, taken in the 1940s, shows Ralph Rosseau hiking in the snow near Port Alberni. Rosseau was a dedicated teacher and outdoorsman who was killed when a snow bridge collapsed while he was hiking near Mount Septimus. Rosseau Chalet on Mount Arrowsmith and Mount Rosseau are named after him. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN13777 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Ralph Rosseau was a Port Alberni teacher and outdoorsman

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways

Cars on Beaver Creek Road wait to turn left onto River Road on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The intersection has been contentious for years as residents have asked for a light or roundabout to improve traffic flow. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni identifies 15 worst intersections

Ground search and rescue volunteers from Parksville/ Qualicum and Port Alberni teamed up with Sunwest Helicopters and others to help evacuate people stuck at a trailer park when Martindale Road flooded on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (ARROWSMITH SEARCH AND RESCUE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Rescue Squad helps evacuate people caught in Parksville flood