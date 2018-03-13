Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters at the B.C. legislature March 13, 2018. (Black Press)

No ‘blank cheque’ for hosting World Cup soccer, Horgan says

Friday deadline for joint Mexico-Canada-US bid to host in 2026

B.C. Place Stadium is still in the running for a North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup of soccer, but there needs to be a full understanding of the cost before joining the three-nation bid, Premier John Horgan said Tuesday.

Federal Sport Minister Kirsty Duncan announced Canada’s support for a joint bid with the U.S. and Mexico Tuesday in Toronto, promising $5 million to pursue a bid in competition with Morocco. Bid books are supposed to be sent to FIFA, the world soccer governing body, by the end of this week with a decision expected in June.

“We have been grappling with the proponents who want us to sign a blank cheque, a conditional agreement that could be changed by FIFA but not by us,” Horgan said in Victoria Tuesday afternoon. “I’d love to see soccer games at B.C. Place. I’ve said quite clearly to the proponents, bring it on. Let’s bring soccer to Vancouver in 2026, but lets’ also ensure that the cost to taxpayers are not out of control.”

Previous story
BCHL Today: Can Surrey Eagle offence crack Prince George D?
Next story
VIDEO: Four champs crowned at B.C. boys basketball tournament

Just Posted

Harbourview slapped with nuisance status

Apartment building triggers too many police, fire callouts, council says

Vancouver Island connection surfaces to century-old shipwreck

Card game and a bottle saved her ancestor’s life

Port Alberni police seek Mercury Topaz involved in a hit and run

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver

ACRD receives $6 million for landfill

The funding comes from the federal gas tax fund and will be used for organics diversion

Alberni Valley Museum will host summer art show, sale

Artists have until April 27 to submit their entries

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Snowbirds, F-18 set to visit Comox Valley for annual ‘spring training’

Canadian Forces teams will be at 19 Wing Comox for three weeks in April

Crown won’t appeal acquittal of accused in Tina Fontaine case

Prosecutors say hat only errors in law can be appealed when someone is found not guilty

Trudeau: Canada won’t be a back door for cheap steel

Trudeau says measures available to prevent Canada being used as back door for steel

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Most Read