Fortnite, created by Epic Games, has become the cause for the Canucks to enforce a video game ban on the road (via flickr/@BagoGames).

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

The Vancouver Canucks have decided to put an end to distractions on the road by banning video games.

On Tuesday, newly named alternate captain Bo Horvat told TSN 1040 that Fortnite, a popular third-person shooter video game, was “definitely a no-go.”

“No more bringing video games on the road,” Horvat said. “It’s strictly team meals, team dinners, and hanging out with the guys.”

Horvat said there are better ways to spend time while travelling to away games anyway.

“There’s a lot of cool cities we visit and to be cooped up in your room all night, playing Fortnite, is a waste of your time.”

READ MORE: Canucks set roster, decline to name captain for 2018-19 season

Players around the NHL weighed in on the Canucks’ decision.

Laine’s reaction comes as an obvious shot at the Canucks’ dismal 31-40-11 record from the 2017-18 season.

Laine continued, “And we kind of made a deal if we’re playing like that, we can give up our PlayStations so we’re not going to take them on the road. But I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Virtanen added “Fortnite” hasn’t been an issue for the Canucks.

“I just think that where we want to go with our team, anything we can do to get better, that’s a stepping stone. You can only go up from last year. … We want to be focused all the time when we come to the rink but have fun at the same time. But it’s all business here” said Virtanen.

with a file from the Canadian Press

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NHL is moving forward with Seattle expansion bid
Next story
55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Joanne Thomas makes art with mason jars

Victoria artist brings her watercolour paintings to Port Alberni

ELECTION 2018: Kris Patterson hopes to bring diverse experience to Port Alberni city council

Long-time volunteer is running for election

Port Alberni couple showcases artwork

Linda paints in oils, while Art carves in Coast Salish design

PAC RIM ACTIVE: A lament for a favourite pastime

Autumn Chanterelles getting harder to find

Port Alberni installs ‘sharps’ containers for needle disposal

New boxes are locked and secured

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

Involve Indigenous drug users in finding solutions to B.C.’s OD crisis: report

Dr. Mark Tyndall, BC Centre for Disease Control executive medical director, says drug users need access to non-toxic opioids

B.C. wine industry disappointed over USMCA-related grocery store sales changes

B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space

55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

More than 3,000 athletes in 23 sports competing at event

Senior sailor leaves B.C. to sail around the world — again

Jeanne Socrates departed from Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Oct. 3

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Acknowledges there’ll be problems

Most Read