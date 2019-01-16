Saanich will not host Canada’s national training centre for rowers like Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens, 2018 world champions in the women’s coxless pair. The national training centre will instead go to North Cowichan. (Rowing Canada/Merijn Soeters)

North Cowichan will host national rowing centre starting October 2020

Saanich’s bid for national rowing centre at Elk Lake sunk

A bid to bring Rowing Canada’s national training centre to Greater Victoria has failed, but another part of Vancouver Island is celebrating.

Rowing Canada Aviron (RCA) announced Wednesday that North Cowichan will host its future national training centre, with national team athletes training at Quamichan Lake.

Rowing Canada plans to establish a permanent national training centre in the area by October 2020.

The Greater Victoria municipality of Saanich was one of five communities that submitted formal proposals in September 2018, with a bid from the Victoria City Rowing Club (VCRC) making the shortlist.

RELATED: Blue-green algae blooms could sink bid to host national rowing centre in Saanich

“We are delighted to have found such a willing and supportive partner in North Cowichan,” said RCA Chief Executive Officer, Terry Dillon. “From our initial conversations, it was clear that they shared our vision for creating a home for our National Team programs. We look forward to working together in the coming months and years.”

Jennifer Walinga, who chaired the selection committee, said North Cowichan was the best fit when held up against the five performance criteria identified by coaches, athletes, alumni, technical experts and other members of the rowing community: year-round training availability; course length; lake size; priority access; and water quality.

“The biggest factor that Elk/Beaver Lake could not meet was priority access,” she said. “It’s a really busy lake,” she said. In other words, Saanich could not offer the kind of access necessary to avoid competing against other users.

A technical report had raised concerns about the ecological state of Elk/Beaver Lake thanks to the frequency of blue-green algae blooms. Walinga acknowledged this report, but said its ecological state was not the decisive factor against Saanich, she said. The chosen site has similiar issues that need to be addressed, she said. Other factors worked against Saanich, she said.

North Cowichan, meanwhile, is currently investing in water quality testing at Quamichan Lake by engaging a local biologist and researchers from the BC Institute of Technology to sample water in the Lake and develop recommendations for Council’s consideration. The Municipality is committed to supporting the health of Quamichan Lake and the people using it.

“North Cowichan is extremely pleased to be the new home for Rowing Canada Aviron,” said Mayor, Al Siebring. “We are a region of sport, recreation, and love of the outdoors. With its focus on health, sport, and excellence, Rowing Canada is exactly the partner that we want in our community. We know it will be a significant undertaking for Rowing Canada to build a new home, and our community will be with you on that journey.”

Local reactions to the announcement on the south Island expressed disappointment.

“We knew that Rowing Canada was looking for a permanent training location and of course were hoping that Elk Lake would be chosen,” said Saanich Coun. Susan Brice. “Saanich Council has sent a letter of support. Some of the technical requirements such as sanctioned course length were always a challenge, and it seems that the decision makers felt that they would have a better race training option at Cowichan. Hopefully there will continue to be some over-lap with in the two facilities.”

The decision appears as a temporary blow to attract sports-related economic activities, but Brice does not think so.

“Victoria will continue to provide year round training opportunities for Triathlon and other similar athletic endeavours,” she said. “Tourism Victoria continues to seek out opportunities for sports related events and training.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Alberni wrestlers start the new year on the right foot
Next story
Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after knee injury

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Renew your Community Arts Council membership

Port Alberni gallery showcases two different painters

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm wreaked havoc on B.C.’s south coast

EDITORIAL: Housing prices, balanced market a sign of confidence for Port Alberni

Port Alberni’s real estate market has quietly been breaking some records…

Alberni wrestlers start the new year on the right foot

Alberni wrestlers compete at Wild Cat Wrestling Tournament and Duke’s Cup Dual

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni pet stores going to the dogs

Animal Ark and Bosley’s add dog washing stations

Trudeau says politicians shouldn’t prey on Canadians’ fears

The Prime Minister was speaking at a townhall in Ontario

Chiasson nets shootout winner as Oilers edge Canucks 3-2

Edmonton moves one point ahead of Vancouver

B.C. chief says they didn’t give up rights for gas pipeline to be built

Hereditary chief: no elected band council or Crown authority has jurisdiction over Wet’suwet’en land

Thieves steal thousands from 140 Coast Capital Savings members

Online fraud tactics included phising and ‘brute force’ in November and December

Condo rental bans may be on way out with B.C. empty home tax

Many exemptions to tax, but annual declarations required

UPDATE: B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

The pair are missing from Kamloops

Daredevil changes game plan to jump broken White Rock pier

Brooke Colby tells council daredevil event would help boost waterfront business

Liberal bows out of byelection after singling out Jagmeet Singh’s race

Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background

Charges should be considered in B.C. man’s police-involved death, watchdog says

Myles Gray died in August 2015 in Burnaby

Most Read