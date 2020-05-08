A Native Sons team member runs to third during a fastball game against the Hesquiaht First Nation team on Saturday, Aug. 12 for the Tlu-Piich Games. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council cancels Tlu-piich Games

COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings mean the annual event will not take place in 2020

The 2020 Tlu-piich Games have been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. A spokesperson for the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council board of directors made the announcement on May 5.

The Games, which brings hundreds of spectators and participants from Nuu-chah-nulth communities to the Alberni Valley for a week of games and activities, usually takes place in early August. Although B.C.’s health ministry announced plans to slowly re-open businesses, parks, campgrounds and hotels over the next few weeks, no large gatherings will be permitted for the foreseeable future.

READ: British Columbians can double their 'pandemic bubble' mid-May, but not large gatherings

“We understand that there will be some disappointment as many look forward to this fun gathering of family and friends from throughout Nuu-chah-nulth territory,” the spokesperson said. “However, we are in extraordinary times with the pandemic and we believe that this is the right decision to make at this time.”

Cancellation of the Games means the 2020 Tlu-piich golf fundraiser has also been cancelled because the two are connected.

“We are hopeful that the 2021 Games will proceed, without any restrictions as we dealing with this year.”


