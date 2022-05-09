Oceanside Sharks fall to Saanich Express in Junior B lacrosse action

Diego Hopkins of the Oceanside Sharks makes a diving shot on the Saanich Express goal during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on May 7, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Blake Knoll of the Oceanside Sharks takes a check from Dylan Vecqueray of the Saanich Express during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on May 7, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Blake Knoll and Jaiden Hammill celebrate Hammill’s goal in the first period of a game between the Oceanside Sharks and the Saanich Express. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Lacrosse fans in Port Alberni were treated to a Junior ‘B’ game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex during last weekend’s Ice Breaker tournament.

Game 7 of the Pacific Northwest Junior Lacrosse League season saw the Saanich Express travel up to Port Alberni on Saturday evening (May 7) to face the Oceanside Sharks.

The Sharks kept things close in the first period, holding Saanich to a 6-4 lead. But the Express piled on the goals in the second and third period, picking up a convincing 21-9 win by the end of the night.

The Sharks have several Port Alberni players on their roster this season. One of them, Blake Knoll, was named a Player of the Game at the end of the night on Saturday.

