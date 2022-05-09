Oceanside Sharks fall to Saanich Express in Junior B lacrosse action

Lacrosse fans in Port Alberni were treated to a Junior ‘B’ game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex during last weekend’s Ice Breaker tournament.
Game 7 of the Pacific Northwest Junior Lacrosse League season saw the Saanich Express travel up to Port Alberni on Saturday evening (May 7) to face the Oceanside Sharks.
The Sharks kept things close in the first period, holding Saanich to a 6-4 lead. But the Express piled on the goals in the second and third period, picking up a convincing 21-9 win by the end of the night.
The Sharks have several Port Alberni players on their roster this season. One of them, Blake Knoll, was named a Player of the Game at the end of the night on Saturday.
We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.