Jim Hughson. (File Photo)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich chats with legendary NHL broadcaster Jim Hughson

MOJ ON SPORTS: Longtime hockey, MLB play-by-play caller shares career memories

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

Legendary play-by-play broadcaster Jim Hughson joins Bob Marjanovich, ‘The Moj’ to talk about his amazing career. Starting with Fort St. John, then stops in Penticton and Kelowna before getting the call to work at CKNW in Vancouver and getting the chance to call Vancouver Canucks games on radio.

The boys also talk about Jim’s time calling Major League Baseball for both the Expos and Blue Jays, his time with Hockey Night in Canada and how he is enjoying his first year of retirement.

LISTEN: Kirk McLean – Former Canuck Goaltender discusses career

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Media industryMLBNHLPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
Avalanche dethrone Lightning in 6 games to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time
Next story
Joe Sakic joins fellow Denver icon John Elway as dual champ

Just Posted

Ron Corbeil,from right, Peter Kaegi, Ian Staton and other volunteers work on the Redford Corner brownfield site at 10th Avenue and Redford Street, converting it to a temporary greenspace. (JOHN DOUGLAS PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Former mayor, current councillor do their part to beautify Port Alberni

Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City of Port Alberni implements water restrictions as weather heats up

Vancouver Island Regional Library is ready for summer with reading clubs for adults, children and teens. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Vancouver Island Regional Library kicks off summer reading challenges

Sawyer Yearwood, age nine, grins like the Cheshire Cat in the cat hat that he made at the craft table. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Families enjoy a night of fun in Port Alberni