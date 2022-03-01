Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to Bayside in snowy rugby action

A Bayside player attempts to get past the Black Sheep during snowy BC Rugby action on Feb. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A Port Alberni Black Sheep player is taken down by Bayside during snowy BC Rugby action on Feb. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A Bayside player tackles Mat Kelly of the Port Alberni Black Sheep during snowy BC Rugby action on Feb. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Black Sheep fell to the visiting Bayside Sharks during a snowy weekend rugby game.

The snow didn’t put a stop to the action on Saturday, Feb. 26. There are plenty of challenges when it comes to playing rugby in the snow, between cold bodies and slippery surfaces. The Black Sheep had already been forced to move their game to the lower field at the neighbouring EJ Dunn school because their rugby pitch was frozen—the snow came later.

“But it’s equal for both teams,” said Black Sheep head coach Jas Purewal. “Both teams are playing the same elements.”

The final score on Saturday was 33-19 for Bayside. Despite the score, Purewal said the Black Sheep played well against the top team in the league. Bayside is undefeated so far in BC Rugby action.

“I thought we played lots of good rugby today,” said Purewal. “But our mistakes at the wrong time really hurt us. We had a couple of scoring opportunities that just needed a little more intensity. [Bayside is] a smart team and they’ve got lots of good players.”

The Black Sheep also had some difficulties with their lineouts, added Purewal.

The halftime score was 19-7. Scorers for the Black Sheep were Maxx Bodaly, Ty Shannon and Asa Rokotuiwakaya. Duncan McLeod and Jayson Matthews also added conversions.

The team is taking next weekend off, then will be headed to Victoria to play Westshore on March 12.

“With each weekend I’ve seen us play better team rugby,” said Purewal. “Every weekend I’m noticing a considerable improvement, particularly in our attack.”



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni Black Sheeprugby