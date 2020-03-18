Judy Vatamaniuck, left, Harvey Gudbranson and Frances Eng celebrate scoring a rare eight-ender at the Alberni Valley Curling Club on March 12, 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni curlers score rare eight-ender

Harvey Gudbranson’s double late in a Daytime League game was the golden shot

Harvey Gudbranson has been curling for many years, but last week the Port Alberni man recorded a first: an eight-ender with his Daytime League team.

An eight-ender happens when one team has all eight of its rocks counting inside the rings at the conclusion of an end. Because of the nature of curling, it is difficult to score eight points in one end. An end is similar to a quarter or period in other sports.

Gudbranson, third Judy Vatamaniuck and spare Frances Eng were curling March 12 in the Daytime League at Alberni Valley Curling Club. This was the first eight-ender for any of them.

Gudbranson was sitting seven with the hammer and lined up for his final rock. “It was a thin double,” he said of his final shot.

“My rock ended up making a raise. It knocked their front rock out, and my rock knocked (another of) their rocks out of the 12-foot to keep mine in play.”

Everyone started cheering when the end was over, he said.

“Scoring eight is a rare occasion,” said Eng. “I felt really good for our skip, Harvey, who threw the last rock to make the eight-ender. He had to remove the opponent’s stone and keep the rocks in play to count.

“I was just happy to curl for his team that day.”

Gudbranson said his third, Judy Vatamaniuk, has also curled for many years and this was also her first eight-ender.

“It’s been quite some time since the Alberni Valley Curling Club has recorded an eight-ender,” said Darlene Barkley from the AVCC.

While there is no prize for scoring an eight-ender, the club took a photo of the rink with their counting rocks and forwarded it to Curl BC to be recognized provincially. The team may receive a certificate from the provincial organization as well, Barkley said.

EXTRA ENDS…The annual Aurora Mixed Bonspiel has been cancelled due to BC provincial government restrictions over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.


