Port Alberni goaltender continuing hockey career at college

Jaysen MacLean commits to the University of Jamestown Jimmies

Goalie Jaysen MacLean is joining the University of Jamestown Jimmies. (KIJHL MEDIA PHOTO)

A Port Alberni goaltender will be playing college hockey next season.

Jaysen MacLean has spent the past two seasons in net for the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Princeton Posse. Next season, MacLean has committed to the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA Division 1) University of Jamestown Jimmies.

MacLean will be entering UJ’s health and fitness administration program in the fall and has high expectations for himself on the ice and in the classroom.

“I’m excited for the experience,” he said in a press release. “Knowing a few guys from the team ahead of time will make it that much better of a college experience. It is a big step up from junior hockey on the ice and adding a class load, I am ready for the challenge.”

In his time at Princeton, MacLean was a major contributor on and off the ice. Outside of his playing time with the Posse, MacLean worked closely with local minor hockey goaltenders on an almost weekly basis and worked part time for Princeton Community Services.

“Jay was outstanding for us in his time here, he grew into an effective leader and brought his game up to a level that I think will translate well into the college game,” said Posse coach Mark McNaughton in a press release. “We are proud to call him a Posse alumni going forward.”

MacLean was the man between the pipes for 75 games with Princeton. His playing time was capped off by an impressive playoff run before the season was cut short, posting three wins and no losses with a 1.68 GAA and a 0.950 save percentage.

