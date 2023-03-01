Port Alberni gymnastics athletes place well in first trampoline event

The Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy’s (PAGA) competitive trampoline team competed in its first competition of the season Feb. 17–19.

The team is off to a good start with many finishing in the top 10. Jackson Price place 10th in Trampoline Level 1, eighth in Double Mini (DM) Level 2. Josh Knudsen placed 11th in Trampoline Level 1, fourfth in DM Level 1; Rehanna Stanton placed first in DM Level 1, 10th in Trampoline Level 2; Lizzy Bielert placed 11th in Trampoline Level 2, third DM level 1, first in Tumbling Level 1; Ari Mowat placed first in Trampoline Level 2, second in DM level 2, second in Tumbling Level 1; Annabelle Price placed ninth in Trampoline Level 4, first in DM Level 3, second in Tumbling Level 2; Bryn Walter Parker placed first in Trampoline Level 3 and eighth in DM Level 2.

The trampoline team’s coaches were very proud of all their athletes. There were opportunities to create new experiences, practice new routines, meet new friends, celebrate new successes and learn from life lessons.

MATT CHAT…The next competition for PAGA Artistic Gymnastics is this weekend, March 4–5 at the PAGA academy, 3450 Argyle St. Competition runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.

