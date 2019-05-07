Malcolm Ham, 9, tries a hand at lawn bowling. Just what the club is looking for—youth! SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club looks for youth

Junior Championships take place in Nanaimo this year

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club’s open house on Saturday, May 4 was held under fabulous sunny skies. Many came by to try their hand at this skillful sport. If you missed out, then stop by one of their family drop-in sessions, which start on May 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. You are also welcome to come by anytime in between. Wednesday mornings are the coffee league and start at 10 a.m.

Other communities on the Island have youth and juniors, so why not Port Alberni? This year the Lawn Bowling Youth and Junior Championships for under 25 are July 19-21 in Nanaimo. Junior is under 18 and Youth is under 25.

Port Alberni is also hosting the Senior Women’s Triples this year from July 30 to Aug. 1. It was last here in 2017 and a local team won. Spectators are always welcome.

If you would like free coaching in this sport, call Robin at 250-730-2565.

 

Hailey Minions, 3, plays with the children’s bowls at the Lawn Bowling Club. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

