Port Alberni to host junior hockey showcase

Inaugural event will take place at Alberni Valley Multiplex in April 2022

Up-and-coming junior hockey players will take the ice in Port Alberni next month for an advanced hockey showcase.

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Port Alberni Bombers will be hosting the inaugural “Hockey Valley Junior Showcase” from April 8-10. Bulldogs president David Michaud refers to the showcase as the next step in a “master plan” to make Port Alberni a hub for hockey development.

“That’s where the term ‘Hockey Valley’ comes from,” he said. “I really believe that Port Alberni has a chance to become a development hub for hockey, not just on the Island but across the province.”

Port Alberni, he pointed out, is already the home of West Coast Hockey Prep Camp, which draws hundreds of players—from PeeWees to pros—to the Alberni Valley Multiplex each summer.

The showcase, said Michaud, is a more specific camp that is open to graduating U18 players hoping to make the jump to Junior ‘A’ or Junior ‘B’ hockey.

“It’s a chance to showcase themselves,” said Michaud. “And it’s a chance to come and see our city and spend some time here.”

The showcase will feature at least four games, which will be live streamed in high definition with multiple camera angles, and multiple 60-minute practices run by BCHL coaches.

Representatives from multiple junior hockey teams (including teams in the BCHL, AJHL, PIJHL and VIJHL) will attend the showcase to scout.

“Geographically, we’re trying to get representation from everywhere,” said Michaud.

Registration is open now and the camp will take place from April 8-10. For more information, contact the Bulldogs office at 250-723-4412 or email info@albernivalleybulldogs.ca.



