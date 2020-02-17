Mount Arrowsmith Skating Club is sending four Special Olympic skaters to the BC Games this weekend in Fort St. John. Clockwise from top left: Alex Bell, Kari Trott, Lucas Bell and Matt Macdonald. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni’s Special Olympic skaters head to BC Winter Games

Four skaters from Port Alberni will head to Fort St. John to compete in the BC Winter Games this month. They will compete in the Special Olympics category.

Kari Trott, Matt Macdonald and brothers Alex and Lucas Bell will travel with adult volunteer Mike Riddalls to the Games, taking place Feb. 21–23.

“They’ve all worked really hard,” coach Jean Leshures said. “Because of the work that they’ve put in the improvement is starting to show.”

All the skaters competed at the Vancouver Island Region Championships on Feb. 7 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex, earning medals in their respective divisions. They all performed their two-minute routines, which gave them an opportunity to do so in front of judges and under pressure.

“Because the Games are creeping up so quickly it was wonderful that we could see the programs today,” Leshures said at the rink. “It gives us time to pound away at something that maybe isn’t quite right.”

There was a friendly competition between teammates Alex Bell and Matt Macdonald, who both have sit-spins in their routines, as to who could get lower in their spin.

There were 33 Mount Arrowsmith skaters in total competing, and five from Special Olympics at the regionals.

Port Alberni’s skating club is the third largest on Vancouver Island, but has a small group when it comes to Special Olympics.

“In our Special Olympic program we only have five skaters,” she said. Jamie Amos also competed at the regional championships for Special Olympics but is no longer eligible for BC Games competition because of his age, Leshures explained.

“We always welcome more. If anyone would like to give it a try, talk to someone in our club.”

This will be the first BC Winter Games for Alex Bell. Trott, Macdonald and Lucas Bell, Alex’s brother, have all attended Games before, Leshures said.

Other athletes from Zone 6 (Vancouver Island-Central Coast) who are also competing in the Games include Koen LeFevre from Ucluelet (skiing-alpine), Madelaine Galik, Sarah Roberts and cross-country skiing coach Marika Galik of Courtenay and Cumberland, Eric Kittmer from Coombs (biathlon) and Bryn Woloshyn of Royston (curling).

Special Olympics will hold a “Bowl with the Bulldogs” fundraiser at Rainbow Lanes on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Many of the bowlers, who are heading to the national championships later in February, have committed to raising funds for Special Olympics, spokesperson Anne Evans said.

“This is a very popular event as our athletes are very dedicated Bulldogs’ fans and attend most games. It’s so fun to watch the interaction with their favourite players. We have prizes for athletes raising the most funds.”

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictBC GamesPort AlberniSpecial Olympics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Lucas Bell of the Mt. Arrowsmith Skating Club finishes his two-minute program in the Special Olympics Level 2 Male category with a flourish, Friday, Feb. 7 during the 2020 Vancouver Island Region Skating Championships in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Previous story
Henrique scores 2 as Ducks soar past Canucks 5-1
Next story
VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard wins first Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award

Just Posted

Toronto Maple Leaf alumni face off against Alberni team in charity hockey game

PAACL team ready to face former NHLers in Inclusion Cup

Port Alberni’s Special Olympic skaters head to BC Winter Games

Four skaters from Port Alberni will head to Fort St. John to… Continue reading

Bryan Mason Memorial Hockey Tournament kicks off in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bantam Bulldogs open the tournament with a loss to Comox

Port Alberni’s Kin groups celebrate service club’s centennial

Port Alberni’s Kin club has been serving the community for 84 years

Forestry strike, curtailment have far-reaching impact in Port Alberni

Island business community buoyed by mediation breakthrough

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard wins first Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award

Leonard scored 30 points and hit eight 3-pointers to lead Team LeBron to a 157-155 victory

Amtrak warns of delays as railways from Seattle to B.C. blocked by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Coastal GasLink said it’s signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected band councils along pipeline route

Federal emergency group to meet on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue

There’s mounting political pressure for Trudeau to put an end to the blockades

VIDEO: Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say Coastal GasLink does not have authority to go through their lands

B.C. man released from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

Because Spencer Fehrenbacher has American citzensip, he was evacuated by the U.S.

Henrique scores 2 as Ducks soar past Canucks 5-1

Vancouver tumbles out of top spot in Pacific Division

Trudeau cancels Caribbean trip amid pipeline protests across Canada

Protests against Coastal GasLink have disrupted rail service

B.C. VIEWS: Inaction on pipeline protests not a viable response

Columnist Frank Bucholtz on how the Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute got so bad

PHOTOS: Top 10 memories of the 2010 Olympics

Black Press Media’s Jenna Hauck, shares some of her most memorable images of 2010 Winter Games

Most Read