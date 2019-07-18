Proteau, Neilsen top men’s day at Alberni Golf Club

Next up is play with a British Open pro

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the News

It was a great day on the Alberni Golf Club links as 54 men teed it up for the Boston Pizza two-man best ball on Sunday, July 14. Many thanks to Laurie and Kayley of Boston Pizza for their generous contribution to the day.

The team of Jim Proteau and Cory Neilsen took top honours by beating out Sam Parhar and Vito Caldarulo on a count back; both teams carding gross 70. In third place was the duo of Lloyd Fairley and Gerry Fagan coming in with gross 74.

On the net side of things it was Hank Krhan and John Robbins shooting a 55, next with 58 was Jim Rhodes and Ron Barker, followed by Tylo Smith and Cal Davies with 61 winning on a count back over Peter Mugelston and Gord Unger, who also shot 61.

The last prize was awarded to the team of Jacques Giovetti and Don Grill who also came in with 61.

The closest to the pin winners were Greg Brower, on No. 2, Darrell VanOs on No. 4, Don Grill on No. 13 and Blaine Southgate on No. 17. The Charity Closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Jacques Giovetti.

Cal Davies won $ 25 for the only birdie on No. 13 and Steve White won $75 for the only birdie on No. 17

Next week it will be play with a pro in the British Open. This event is sponsored by the Alberni Auto Group. When you come into the pro shop on Sunday you will pick a number out of a hat and the corresponding pro playing on the Sunday will be your partner. Your net score added to your pro’s score will determine where you finish in our event.

The tee times start at 7 a.m. and run until 10 a.m.

Sagging Whitecaps crushed 4-0 by New England

