Rain doesn’t stop dragon boat races at Sproat Lake

Donna James leads the Die Hard Dragons to their first place in Mixed Bronze. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO The Sproat Ness Dragons (Port Alberni) took first in Ladies Silver. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO The Die Hard Dragons lived up their name, paddling in the pouring rain on Sunday. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO Samantha Steele with her Chihuahua, Meeka, dressed in a dragon costume. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO Hope Afloat took fist in Ladies Gold and will have their name engraved on this trophy. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO The Die Hard Dragons (Port Alberni) took first in Mixed Bronze. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO Harbour City DBA will have their names engraved on this trophy for first place in Gold mixed. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Dragon boating is a water sport, so, naturally, the skies opened up with a downpour for most of the West Coast Dragon Boat Society’s Mixed Regatta on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The rain didn’t stop the races, and thankfully there wasn’t any lightning, which would have put a stop to the event.

In true Port Alberni fashion, the sun did come out at the end to warm everyone.

12 Island-wide teams participated in the races. The Blue Marlin Inn staff was on site with food, and James Brook was the emcee and supplier of tunes.

The results are as follows:

Mixed:

Harbour City DBA of Nanaimo took first in Gold with a time of 3:59.89. Second was Nusa’Lon Dragons of Nanaimo with a time of 4:10.23.

In Silver, Prevailing Wins from Comox won with a time of 4:16.19. Second was Team Phoenix Victoria with a time of 4:20.28.

In Bronze, the Die Hard Dragons of Port Alberni took first with a time of 4:31.44. Snogard Dragons of Victoria took second with a time of 4:39.17. Third went to Phoenix Rising with a time of 4:47.79.

Ladies:

Hope Afloat from Comox took first in Gold with a time of 4:30.61. Second was the West Coast Warriors of Port Hardy.

In Silver, first place went to Sproat Ness Dragons of Port Alberni with 4:42.39. Second place went to Sea Sisters from Cowichan Bay with a time of 4:47.39.

In Bronze, the Oceanside Paddlers, based out of Cameron Lake, won with a time of 5:27.85.