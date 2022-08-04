Port Alberni taekwondo black belt master, Warren Lee, right, receives his black belt in Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in Miami from Royce Gracie, making Lee one of only four black belts in Canada under Royce Gracie. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Royce Gracie returns to Dragon Martial Arts in Port Alberni for weekend workshop

Gracie is a retired professional mixed martial artist who teaches jiu-jitsu

Retired professional mixed martial artist and UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie is coming to Dragon Martial Arts Academy in Port Alberni Aug. 20–21, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. both days.

Dragon Martial Arts Academy is one of the only dojos in Canada certified to teach the Royce Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Network curriculum.

For more information on Gracie’s Port Alberni workshops, please call instructor Warren Lee at 250-720-9556 or send a message through the academy Facebook page.

