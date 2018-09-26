Brianne Berard of Breakers Marine fires a shot on goal during a game against the Shooters on Sunday, Sept. 23. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Shooters come back from behind for second Alberni Ladies League win

Bombers sit at the top of the standings for Port Alberni’s Ladies Non-Contact Hockey League

Port Alberni’s Ladies Non-Contact Hockey League kicked off a new season earlier this month, with six teams competing on Sunday and Monday evenings.

Week three featured a tense match between Breakers Marine and the Shooters on Sunday, Sept. 23. Although the Breakers opened scoring in the first with a goal from Lynzie Taylor, the Shooters responded with four unanswered goals from Lauren Izevich (2), Shelby Clydesdale and Karlee Simpson. Shooters goaltender Nicole Otte made 18 saves for the 4-1 win.

A matchup between Chicks with Sticks and the Hockey Bags on Monday ended in a 2-2 tie, while the Bombers shut out the Alberni Power & Marine Stingers 3-0, giving the Bombers their third straight win of the season.

The Bombers now sit at the top of the standings, while the Shooters’ Izevich sits at the top of the league as scoring leader.

Next week, the Breakers will take on the Chicks with Sticks at the Coulson Arena on Sunday, Sept. 30. Puck drop is at 6:45 p.m.

The undefeated Bombers face the Shooters at Weyerhaueser on Monday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. This will be followed by a matchup between the Stingers and Hockey Bags at 8:45 p.m.

Wind-up on the way for Alberni Men's Golf Club

