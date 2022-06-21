Sproat Ness Dragons win gold at home dragon boat regatta

The Sproat Ness Dragons take to the water during one of their three timed races, June 12, 2022 at Sproat Lake Provincial Park. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) The Diehard Dragons give a big pull during a race at the West Coast Dragon Boat Society’s spring regatta at Sproat Lake Provincial Park. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Will it be a photo finish? Two teams are neck and neck right at the finish line during one of the West Coast Dragon Boat Society’s regatta races, June 12, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Dragon boat teams warm up prior to regatta races starting at Sproat Lake Provincial Park on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Sproat Ness Dragons win first place in the Gold category at the West Coast Dragon Boat Society’s annual regatta at Sproat Lake Provincial Park. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

The West Coast Dragon Boat Society pulled off its first regatta of the season on June 12 at Sproat Lake Provincial Park.

Up until the day of the races, the weather didn’t look like it was going to cooperate but it surpassed expectations with ideal conditions for both participants and spectators.

There were 11 teams from all over Vancouver Island and Powell River competing. Teams each ran three races to receive their final time totals.

Sproat Ness Dragons from Port Alberni came in first in the Gold category with a combined time of 4:49.87. Following were: Let Her Run from Powell River, second, in 4:49.93; Flying Dragons from Comox, third, in 4:53.72; FGPC Gorge-Us Gals from Victoria, fourth, in 4:55.85.

Welly Wave Riders from Nanaimo were tops in the Silver category with a combined time of 4:56.97, followed by: Comox Valley Dragonflies, second, in 5:01.78; Angels Abreast of Nanaimo, third, in 5:03.18; Paddling For Life of Powell River, fourth, in 5:10.67.

In the Bronze category, Qualicum Beach Hot Flash came in first with a combined time of 5:17.99, followed by: Diehard Dragons from Port Alberni, second, in 5:18.96; Abreast of Life from Lantzville, third, in 5:37.57.

The next dragon boat regatta at Sproat Lake is scheduled for Aug. 28; this will be the mixed competition usually held in September.

