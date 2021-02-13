In Bike Tag, you find the location of the previous photo, based on a clue, and then take a photo of your own bike at that location. Then you go to a new location, take a photo of your bike, add a clue, and load it onto the website.

In Bike Tag, you find the location of the previous photo, based on a clue, and then take a photo of your own bike at that location. Then you go to a new location, take a photo of your bike, add a clue, and load it onto the website.

Tag, Vancouver Island cyclists, you’re it

International photo tagging game Bike Tag a hit with cyclists and expanding on Vancouver Island

Bike tag, the international photo tagging game, has landed on Vancouver Island.

The game starts with a photo of a bike in a mystery public location, along with a clue as to its whereabouts. Participants find that location, take a photo of their bike at that location, then go to a new location, take a photo there, and upload both photos to the site, along with a clue about the new location.

It’s a simple, fun way to add some excitement to your exercise. But you have to be quick. Only one person is allowed to lay claim to each photo ‘discovery.’

The game originated on the social media platform Reddit, but now has a website of its own: Biketag.org

The phenomenon started in Austin, Texas, and has since branched out to numerous American cities, as well as Vancouver, Abbotsford, and even a couple of European cities – Vienna (Austria) and Inverness, Scotland.

And now the Comox Valley.

RELATED: Campbell River sees COVID-19 cycling boom

RELATED: Man discovers hidden corners of the city while cycling every street in Victoria

Local cyclist Rick Gafuik put Comox on the Bike tag map, so to speak, by creating an internet landing space (comox.Biketag.org)

“I originally just found it while I was browsing the internet,” he said. “So I went there and found out Comox wasn’t on it. Basically, all I did was send an email to one of the fellows who started it — a moderator — and said the Comox Valley is a wonderful place for cyclists, how do we get on this? And he added us.”

The local landing page is currently listed as ‘Comox’ but Garfuik is working on getting that changed to ‘Comox Valley.’

“I will be trying to get that changed because I don’t want people to limit themselves. There are so many places in the entire Valley to discover.”

Gafuik said there are many reasons to get involved.

“It gets people out, riding and taking pictures, but as time goes by, there will be spots listed that we would have never thought of visiting,” he said. “I am hoping that this starts off with easily enough recognizable locations, that people will get involved.”

Gafuik said he expects the game to really take off, considering the number of cycling enthusiasts in the Valley.

“I know The Medicine Shoppe has posted it on their Facebook page. Darryl Hunt, who owns the Medicine Shoppe, hosts a group called Life Cycle so they are looking forward to getting involved.

“I really think more people will get involved, because you can do it as an individual, or it can be a grandparent riding with a grandchild, because there are no age limitations. I’m 76.”

While the Comox game has only a few hits, some of the other cities have hundreds of rounds already filed.

“Portland has almost 400 rounds already,” said Gafuik.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

ALSO: Play Bike Tag to explore your city

terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyCycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Just Posted

The Vancouver Island Connector along with the Tofino Bus will not be resuming service this month and will remain suspended until further notice. Black Press file photo
Bus service suspension a concern for remote Vancouver Island communities

Vancouver Island Connector will not be resuming service this month

Echo Centre on Wallace Street in Port Alberni includes Echo Pool, the community centre, Alberni Valley Museum and the VIRL Port Alberni library.
Public pushes back over reduced hours at Echo Pool

City staff says hours are based on costs, attendance and COVID-19 restrictions

Quu’asa coordinator John Gomez, left, harm reduction coordinator Becki Nookemis and Lee Lucas keep the propane fires burning at a warming tent set up jointly by Quu’asa and Teechuktl programs in front of Dry Creek Park on Feb. 11, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Coordinated effort gives Port Alberni’s homeless and vulnerable a warm place to stay

Warming centre on Third Avenue staying open until 6 a.m.

Randy Brown, owner of Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue, has five trailers and a motorhome at the back of his property that he is renting to people who had been previously homeless. He wants to put 15 trailers on his property, hooked up to city sewer and water and BC Hydro. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni city council to go in camera to discuss Wintergreen Apartments

Calls to emergency services at the Fourth Ave. property have ‘almost doubled’ in the past year

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik speaks at an event at the B.C. legislature on phasing out salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago north of Vancouver Island, Sept. 19, 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. wasn’t consulted on shutting more salmon farms, Horgan says

Industry pleads for time after federal order to close 19 sites

Ross Yaxley of Chilliwack made his 100th blood donation on May 27, 2013. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 is Donor Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 14 to 20

Donor Day, Love Your Pet Day, Do a Grouch a Favour Day are all coming up this week

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

Nearly 500 customers have been without power near Jordan River since 10 p.m. on Feb. 12 due to a fallen tree that also resulted in Highway 14 being closed down in both directions on Feb. 13. (BC Hydro/Outage Map)
Fallen tree leads to Highway 14 closure in both directions at Jordan River, no detour

Nearly 500 without power, BC Hydro crews on site

In Bike Tag, you find the location of the previous photo, based on a clue, and then take a photo of your own bike at that location (as shown in these two photos). Then you go to a new location, take a photo of your bike, add a clue, and load it onto the website.
Tag, Vancouver Island cyclists, you’re it

International photo tagging game Bike Tag a hit with cyclists and expanding on Vancouver Island

The Cowichan Valley will need an additional 5,000 housing units by 2025 to keep up with demand, according to a new report. (File photo)
Cowichan simply doesn’t have enough homes for growing population

5,000 new housing units needed by 2025 according to CVRD report

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The B.C. government is in the process of procuring an anti-racism training module for policymakers and senior-level government officials. (Photo: Pixabay)
B.C. government looking to anti-racism training for high-level officials

The project aims to tackle systemic, institutional racism at the highest levels of government

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Most Read