Team Jeffries prevails in Port Alberni Ladies Bonspiel

The Alberni Valley Curling Club hosted a Ladies Bonspiel from Nov. 15-17. ELENA RARDON PHOTO The Alberni Valley Curling Club hosted a Ladies Bonspiel from Nov. 15-17. ELENA RARDON PHOTO The Alberni Valley Curling Club hosted a Ladies Bonspiel from Nov. 15-17. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Teya Vega of the Parksville/Qualicum U21 Team Litton prepares to throw a rock during a Saturday game against Port Alberni’s Team Johnstone. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Skip Darlene Barkley prepares to throw a rock during Saturday’s game against Team Weber. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Skip Stefanie Weber prepares to throw a rock during Saturday’s game against Team Weber. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Skips Darlene Barkley and Stefanie Weber watch the action on Saturday, Nov. 16. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

The Alberni Valley Curling Club hosted its annual Tim Hortons’ Ladies Bonspiel last weekend from Nov. 15-17.

Eighteen teams from across the Central Island participated in the two-day event, which had a “Once Upon a Time” theme.

“Everybody’s been having a lot of fun,” said Steve Eng of the Alberni Valley Curling Club on Saturday. “These tend to be very social events.”

The A event, sponsored by Tim Hortons, was won by local team Lorraine Jeffries, over the U21 Team Litton from Parksville/Qualicum. It was a close game, with a 5-4 score securing the Jeffries win.

The Jonnson Team from Campbell River/Comox won the B event sponsored, by Epicure by Dorothy Maxwell, over the Aikman Team from Qualicum.

The C Event, sponsored by Port Posh Wash, featured two local teams, with Team Cheetham defeating Team Eng.

The D Event, sponsored by Kismet Quilts, was won by Team Baker from Comox over local Team Wilson.

Next up, a Junior Bonspiel will take place at the Alberni Valley Curling Club on Jan. 18.



