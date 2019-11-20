Team Jeffries prevails in Port Alberni Ladies Bonspiel

The Alberni Valley Curling Club hosted its annual Tim Hortons’ Ladies Bonspiel last weekend from Nov. 15-17.
Eighteen teams from across the Central Island participated in the two-day event, which had a “Once Upon a Time” theme.
“Everybody’s been having a lot of fun,” said Steve Eng of the Alberni Valley Curling Club on Saturday. “These tend to be very social events.”
The A event, sponsored by Tim Hortons, was won by local team Lorraine Jeffries, over the U21 Team Litton from Parksville/Qualicum. It was a close game, with a 5-4 score securing the Jeffries win.
The Jonnson Team from Campbell River/Comox won the B event sponsored, by Epicure by Dorothy Maxwell, over the Aikman Team from Qualicum.
The C Event, sponsored by Port Posh Wash, featured two local teams, with Team Cheetham defeating Team Eng.
The D Event, sponsored by Kismet Quilts, was won by Team Baker from Comox over local Team Wilson.
Next up, a Junior Bonspiel will take place at the Alberni Valley Curling Club on Jan. 18.
elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
