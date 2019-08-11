Tlu-piich Games return to Alberni Valley for 37th year

Paddlers head for the finish line during canoe races at Canal Waterfront Park on Thursday, Aug. 8. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Teala Mcanerin and Scarlet Willa relax at Canal Waterfront Park ahead of the canoe races. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Members of the Uchucklesaht Tribe walk in the grand march on Tuesday, Aug. 6. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Members of Hupacasath First Nation walk and drum in the grand march on Tuesday, Aug. 6. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Richard Samuel, emcee for the opening ceremonies, speaks to the crowd at Bob Dailey Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 6. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Young members of Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation walk in the grand march on Tuesday, Aug. 6. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Racers aged 17 and up take part in the 600m run on Tuesday, Aug. 6. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Racers aged 17 and up take part in the 600m run on Tuesday, Aug. 6. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Gredy Barney (in red) charges down the court during three-on-three basketball action in Maht Mahs Gym on Thursday, Aug. 8. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Three-on-three basketball action took place in Maht Mahs gym on Thursday, Aug. 8. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

“Have fun, but stay hydrated,” was the overwhelming message during the Nuu-chah-nulth Tlu-piich Games this week.

Temperatures climbed higher than 30 degrees on Tuesday, Aug. 6 as the annual summer games kicked off at Bob Dailey Stadium. Track and field events began on Tuesday afternoon, followed by opening ceremonies and a grand march in the evening. The ceremonies were emceed by Richard Samuel, and began with Councillors Ken Watts of Tseshaht First Nation and Brandy Lauder of Hupacasath First Nation welcoming visitors to their territories.

The Tlu-piich Games are hosted each year by the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council and are open to all athletes of Indigenous descent. This year marked the 37th annual event.

Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, was at the start of the games on Tuesday.

“The connections that are built by young athletes, families and supporters have been going on in the Tlu-piich Games for the last 37 years, which is a testament to just how great these games are,” he said.

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions also offered her congratulations to all of the athletes on Tuesday.

“I think my favourite part of being mayor so far has been coming out to events that celebrate our young people,” she said.

Track and field events were followed by canoe races and basketball starting on Thursday. Slo-pitch will take place throughout the weekend.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter