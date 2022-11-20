Toronto Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers 24-23 to capture Grey Cup

REGINA — The Toronto Argonauts have defeated the reigning champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 to win the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday.
More coming.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Winnipeg was aiming for third straight CFL championship
