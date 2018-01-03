Tyson Davidson prepares for a shot during media day on Wednesday, Dec. 13. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

TOTEM 63: Armada boys rely on size, skill for Totem tournament

ADSS senior boys will be kicking off the tournament on Thursday, Jan. 11

After a seventh-place showing at Totem 62 in 2017, the ADSS Armada Senior Boys are changing their game and relying on size and skill in this year’s Totem tournament.

“We slowed our game down a little bit,” said head coach Craig Brooks. “We’re playing a more traditional style this year.”

The senior boys team started out 2-2 on the year, and will be kicking off the tournament on Thursday, Jan. 11 with a 5:15 p.m. game against Edward Milne at the ADSS gym.

The roster of 15 is made up of about half new and half old players. For three seniors on the team, it is their third and final year of Totem. Cameron Cyr is the single grade 10 on the roster, and two student athletes are jumping into the game having never played high school basketball before this year.

Grade 12s Jayden Moss and Rune Sinclair share the role of co-team captains, presenting two different approaches to team leadership.

Brooks describes their style of play as “defensively aggressive,” which is a change from their high-scoring, offensive system of last year.

“It’s still exciting to watch,” he promised.

The team is comprised of several taller players this year: seven players on the roster are listed at 6’2” or taller. They have what they refer to as the “Super Chunk” line, made up of the five tallest, largest guys.

“They get a lot of court time,” said Brooks.

The Super Chunk line is unmistakeable, partly because of its size, and partly because of the “Super Chunk” cheer the players unleash every time they take to the court.

“The kids are real excited. The team chemistry this year is phenomenal,” said Brooks. “It’s been fun up to this point.”

The players go bowling and host team meals together. They also make sure to keep up on their schoolwork.

“You have to be able to focus on the court and in the classroom,” said Brooks.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

