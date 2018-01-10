TOTEM 63: Cheer, dance teams celebrate Totem basketball tourney

Although the 63rd annual Totem tournament is a basketball tournament, it is also a chance for other student athletes at Alberni District Secondary School to shine.

The ADSS dance team will be taking floor on opening night, Thursday, Jan. 11. The team will perform during halftime shows and between games.

The dance team also has a spirit candidate this year: Luchia Bernar.

“We’re there to support her, and to facilitate school spirit through our love of dance,” said dance coach Jennifer Anderson.

The dance team, which is made up of competitive dancers from both Elite Dance Academy and Stage West School of Performing Arts, has 20 members from grades 8-12.

In the past, the dance crew has put together an impromptu dance session between feature games, inviting members of the audience to take part.

“There definitely will be a chance for audience participation,” hinted coach Lindsay Kolba.

The dances will also feature choreography from local dance instructors Kendall Anderson and Athena Jeffs.

The school’s cheer team will also take the stage on Thursday. At halftime, the cheer team will be performing the routine they take to the Lower Mainland and compete with, and they will perform from the sidelines during time outs.

The cheer team is also made up of grades 8-12, so for many of them, it is their first taste of Totem.

“We have quite a few grade eights this year,” said coach Lizbeth Bill. “For some of them, this will be their first big performance.”

Jenna Tardif is the Totem Spirit representative for the cheer team this year. It is her fourth year performing at Totem, and actually her second year taking part in the Totem Spirit— she assisted her older sister, Paige, in her Spirit competition last year.

The Totem tournament runs from Jan. 11–13 at ADSS in the gym. The public is welcome to attend.

