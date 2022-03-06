TOTEM 66: Alberni senior girls’ basketball team wants to win

The Alberni District Secondary School senior girls’ Armada basketball team is looking forward to Totem 66 after an historic playoff run.

In the 2021-22 season, the team won the Vancouver Island Championship (the first Alberni team to do so in more than 20 years) and made it to provincials. Although they did not bring home a provincial title, the team finished at provincials with two wins and two losses.

Now they’re hoping to carry that momentum to the home court for the 66th annual Totem tournament.

Totem 66 was slated to begin at the ADSS gym in January, but public health orders put into place in late December put the tournament on hold. The tournament was rescheduled to March 10-12.

The Armada senior girls’ team is comprised of all returning players, says assistant captain Jenelle Johnson, so they all have experience. Olivia Warman, also an assistant captain, said the squad has pretty much been together since Grade 8.

“This was our team when we played last time so we still have that same energy,” captain Jordyn Broekhuizen chimed in. “We have a big group of hard workers and we know what it takes to win. We have that effort.”

While the team has finished a full season of basketball, including playoffs, Totem will be a chance for them to play one last time in front of the home crowd.

“It’s exciting,” Warman said. “It’s definitely special for us.”

Head coach Ryan Broekhuizen is just as excited as his players to see them on the court during Totem’s feature game.

“I am blessed with a lot of talent this year,” coach Broekhuizen said. “I don’t think I’ve had a team with this much offensive talent since I’ve been coaching. I would have to go back to my first few boys’ teams…to look at the talent level I have on this team right now.”

Broekhuizen has coached the girls’ team for seven years and was with the boys’ team for six before that.

He said missing Totem last year was difficult. “I remember the weekend clearly in my mind and it felt like something was missing, like a piece of me was missing. I played in this tournament, I coached my son in this tournament 10 years ago, I coached (my daughter) Abby in this tournament for two years and now I get to coach (daughter) Jordyn.

“It’s very special.”



